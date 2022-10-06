I’m a Shopping Editor & These Are the Hidden Gem Deals I’m Snapping Up During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As a shopping editor, I come across sales pretty much every single day, so I like to think I know a thing or two about which deals are worth shopping. In case you haven’t already heard, there’s a huge shopping event happening right around the corner. And no, we’re not talking Black Friday! It seems like it was just yesterday that Amazon held Prime Day, which we thought was their biggest sale of the year at the time. But now they’re back at it again with a brand new sale for us shopping-obsessed to well, obsess over, with the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

From October 11-12, Amazon is holding what’s considered to be Prime Day 2, or an early Black Friday sale to kick off the start of holiday shopping season. As you’d expect, there are incredible deals across all categories from home, kitchen, and tech, to fashion and beauty. Pretty much anything you could ever need is on Amazon, and there’s a good chance you’ll find a deal that you just can’t resist. Since Prime Early Access was meant to be just as big as Prime Day, you’re going to find some of the lowest prices you’ll see all year.

Truth be told, shopping on Amazon get be pretty overwhelming even for me. When there are tens of thousands of deals to go through, it can take forever and a day to figure out what’s actually worth getting. For me, I see Prime Day as a great opportunity to stock up on products I use everyday, whether that be go-to skincare products or cleaning supplies

. Since the holiday season is just a couple months away, it’s also a great opportunity to get some shopping done early.

If you need some inspiration on what’s worth getting during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, I rounded up a few deals I’m definitely adding to my cart. Check those out below.

Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes – 4 Pack

Image: Colgate

Colgate

Honestly, I had no idea these things existed until my friend couldn't stop raving about how genius they were. These mini pre-pasted "toothbrushes" by Colgate will allow you to brush your teeth anytime, anywhere.

will allow you to brush your teeth anytime, anywhere. Whether you’ve got a big presentation at work and you want to freshen up after a coffee break, or you’re dropping the kids off at school and one forgot to brush their teeth, just pull one of these out and let it work its magic. There’s zero need to rinse, and it really does make your mouth feel fresh and clean after. Plus, it has over 20,000 five-star reviews! Clearly, these things are doing something right.

A 4-pack on Amazon typically costs about $32, but you can get it on sale now for $14. Such a great deal!

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

Image: Colgate

Sunday Riley

Sunday Riley’s best-selling vitamin C serum

will give you such a gorgeous natural glow, you’ll want to throw out all your makeup, said one Amazon review. The buzzy skincare brand is beloved by celebs like Drew Barrymore, who undoubtedly has amazing skin. The serum itself is made using pure vitamin C, which helps with dark spots and fine lines, as well as golden turmeric, which helps with redness. According to reviewers, the serum is truly “magic in a bottle,” it delivers “unmatched” moisture, and has worked really well on those with sensitive skin.

This holy grail face oil has over 2,400 five-star reviews, and it’s on sale now for $30.

Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin – Set of 2

Image: Love’s Cabin

Love’s Cabin

Something as simple as changing your pillowcases for the season can really make a difference in the overall look and feel of your bedroom, as well as the quality of your sleep. Just take a look at the 52,000 five-star reviews on these Love Cabin satin pillowcases!

! One reviewer wrote, “They are soft, soft, soft! Have been sleeping on them for a few weeks and I feel extremely comfortable.” Another said, “The best thing I like about these pillowcases is that I don’t have bed head anymore. With other pillowcases, you could clearly see the back of my head where my hair split, and a curling iron couldn’t get my hair back to normal. Ever since buying these, I don’t have that problem. I’ve already bought three more sets! I think they’re great.”

I’ll admit, satin pillowcases never really appealed to me until I finally got a set just to see what the hype was all about. I’ll never go back. These come in over 20 colors including burgundy, navy, and green. The packaging is also really cute, so they’re great to give as gifts! During Prime Day 2, you can get a set for just $7.

RENPHO Eye Massager with Heat for Migraines

Image: RENPHO

RENPHO

Want a holiday gift idea that's guaranteed to be a hit this year? Be sure to snag this amazing deal on the RENPHO Eye Massager.

. I get the worst migraines and my eyes tend to hurt after staring at a computer screen all day, but this has been a total lifesaver. The massage feels just right, and you can even adjust it to your preference. Plus, the heat is such a nice touch. It truly is the perfect self-care gift.

The RENPHO Eye Massager has over 10,000 five-star reviews. It’s listed at $110, but you can get on sale right now for $63. Trust me, it’s well worth it!

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X70 V1 Sneaker

Image: New Balance

New Balance

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is the best time to shop for new sneakers as so many top brands from Adidas to Nike to Sorel are on sale. These New Balance sneakers caught my eye for its stylish vintage-inspired design and cute color selection.

caught my eye for its stylish vintage-inspired design and cute color selection. According to reviews, the shoes are also super comfy and lightweight, you can wear them all day with no problems. Right now, they’re on sale for 25% off.

Quick & Clean 6-Pack Cleaning Cups for Keurig Machines

Image: Quick & Clean

Love your Keurig machine but hate the work it takes to clean it? Fortunately, there's a quicker and much more hassle-free solution on Amazon that's on sale now for Prime Early Access! The Quick & Clean Cleaning Cups for Keurigs are non-toxic and were made to clean out residue build-up in your machine.

for Keurigs are non-toxic and were made to clean out residue build-up in your machine. In doing so, you can prolong the life of your Keurig and have fresh tasting coffee again. It’s super easy to use and is as simple as popping in a cup. It has over 30,000 five-star reviews and it’s on sale for $10.

YnM Weighted Blanket and Duvet Covers – 3 Piece Set

Image: YnM

YnM

Here’s a lightning deal you don’t want to miss today! Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this three-piece set

which includes one weighted blanket, one cooling duvet cover, and one warm minky duvet cover. One reviewer loved it so much, they wrote, “I didn’t think I could love a blanket this much!” There are a ton of colors to choose from, so there’s definitely something for everyone. But the one thing I love about this is the incredible value. The set is originally priced at $80, but it’s on sale now for just $57. Amazing.

Furinno Turn-N-Tube 4-Tier Multipurpose Shelf

Image: Furinno

Furinno

As someone who is admittedly on the lazy side when it comes to putting together furniture, Furinno's line of Turn-N-Tube shelves is a total game changer.

is a total game changer. It takes just 15 minutes to put together a shelf that would usually take at least twice the amount of time normally. Plus, no tools are required. All you have to do is twist the tubes until they’re stable and you’re good to go. If you need more storage space or you have a collection to display, these are perfect. There are a ton of colors to choose from, including blue and pink for kid’s rooms. I’m not the only ones who love these, as they have nearly 50,000 five-star reviews! Best part is, this 4-tier shelf that’s originally $60 is on sale now for just under $30.

If you’re looking for more info on Amazon’s October Prime Day or you’re curious to know what other deals you can score, be sure to out our guide to Amazon’s Early Access Sale.

