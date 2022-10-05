Meghan Markle’s Go-To Tote Bag Just Got a Modern Upgrade & It’s Even More Versatile Than Before

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing better than coming across a new tote bag that holds all of your essentials, looks chic, and is Meghan Markle-approved. Of course, there are tons of totes on the market, but Cuyana has earned the dutchess’ approval. The brand is known for its classic tote bags that look stunning whether you’re dressing up or down. And now, the bags got an upgrade that makes them even more versatile than before.

The Classic Easy Tote is “designed to go everywhere.” It’s a soft, leather bag, crafted from Italian leather — which gets a worn-in look over time for an authentic, classic feel. The tote is built with two durable handles that make carrying the bag lightweight, regardless of what you have in it. And the interior deserves some attention, too. It has plenty of room and holds everything you need for work, school, traveling, or vacation. Unlike other bags, even though the bag is spacious, your belongings stay organized inside.

The Easy Tote comes in five core colors ranging from a classic black to a creamy cappuccino hue, making it perfect for any season. There are also three seasonal colors, including a vibrant yellow, just in time for the changing fall leaves.

It retails for $248, and it’s absolutely worth the price! Since the bag is well crafted and durable, you won’t have to constantly replace it every few months, even if you carry your laptop in it daily. And, if you choose to use it as a beach bag, the leather won’t get worn from the sand and accidental splash (trust me, I’ve been there).

Head to Cuyana now to add this tote to your closet. While you’re there, check out some of the brand’s other collections.