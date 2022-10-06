This Drew Barrymore-Approved Brand Has Eye Masks That Depuff & Refreshes Skin ‘Almost Immediately’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Eye masks are a simple way to revitalize your entire appearance, but only if you have the right ones. Fortunately, you don’t have to search far and wide for your new favorite patches. A Drew Barrymore-approved beauty brand just dropped another transformative product that will cure all of your under-eye woes like dark circles and puffiness. Three Ships’ Brighter Days Eye Masks are said to make your eyes bright and smooth in just 10 minutes. If you ask us, the eye area is super important when it comes to looking our best naturally. So, why not stock up on a new skincare product that’s guaranteed to make your eyes look well-rested?

Although this product from Three Ships just dropped, shoppers already love it due to the eye masks’ cooling effect. “[The] Brighter Days eye mask feels so cooling and soothing when you put it on,” said one reviewer. “I have very sensitive skin and this product did not irritate the sensitive skin under my eyes.”

Another reviewer added, “The eye masks do such a great job at brightening and depuffing my under eyes. The cooling effect makes me feel refreshed and literally ready for the day!”

These gel masks visibly depuff and hydrate your under eyes as well, thanks to their key ingredients like red algae and avocado. These potent ingredients will make your eyes feel instantly refreshed, energized, and glowing just the way you like them.

Three Ships Brighter Days Biodegradable Eye Masks

Another great thing about these masks is that they're biodegradable and reduce excess waste by easily dissolving in water. In short, the Three Ships eye masks do favors for the skin around your eyes and the environment all at once. Talk about eco-friendly beauty that's one of a kind!

"I've been looking for an environmentally friendly alternative to single-use eye masks and this is the one, said a reviewer. "They are so easy to apply and feel super comfortable while they are on! My undereye felt softer and looked less puffy almost immediately after use."

“I’ve been looking for an environmentally friendly alternative to single-use eye masks and this is the one, said a reviewer. “They are so easy to apply and feel super comfortable while they are on! My undereye felt softer and looked less puffy almost immediately after use.”

Not to mention, these biodegradable masks are pretty affordable. You can get 30 sets (or 60 individual patches in total) for just $29. Simply, use it two to three times weekly and leave it on for just 10 minutes.

The Brighter Days Eye Masks from Three Ships completely boost your skin’s complexion around your under eyes. So, add them to your cart right now to give your eyes the nourishment it deserves.

