Laneige’s Mega-Popular Hydrating Lip Mask Now Comes in Pumpkin Spice Flavor

Chances are you’ve been stocking up on a ton of fall essentials now that the season has officially started. We’re talking sweaters, UGG boots, Halloween decor, and candles. But if you’re feeling extra festive, then your skincare routine should also take part in some seasonal delights. So it’s only right that we introduce you to a new lip balm infused with your favorite fall drink flavor. Believe it or not, the mega-popular lip mask from Laneige now comes in delectable pumpkin spice

, and we couldn’t be more excited to try it.

For a limited time, you can get this exclusive Lip Sleeping Mask

which features a mouth-watering blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger. These warm spices and the lasting hydration and nourishment from the balm are just what you need to keep your lips in good shape this fall. Plus, Laneige’s beloved lip mask has such a huge cult and celeb following, notable stars like Gemma Chan, Brooke Shields, and Sydney Sweeney swear by it.

The best part about Laneige’s Lip Sleep Mask’s

seasonal flavor? You never have to crave a pumpkin spice latte or dessert again. The leave-on lip mask lets you wake up with deeply moisturized lips with the subtle taste of pumpkin spice. As a matter of fact, your mouth becomes ultra-soft and smooth overnight as well thanks to its antioxidants and Shea butter ingredients. At just $24 on Amazon, you’ll want to add the Laneige balm

to your stash immediately.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask in Pumpkin Spice

A moisturizing balm like this is particularly essential for dry lips that are likely to occur during the fall and winter months. Many reviewers even agree that this Laneige product has been a lifesaver for their cracked lips.

“I wear it every night and now I’m addicted. It’s not too thick [and] moisturizes my lips,” said a reviewer. “I like the way it feels and now I want to wear it in the morning too. […] This prevents chapping and dry lips. My lips haven’t peeled since starting this and it is the dead of winter.”

Another reviewer added, “My lips were cracked, dry, and peeling and nothing was working to make them feel hydrated. I tried this after looking online for a solution and reading reviews, and I’m so glad I did! My lips felt instantly better— like a dehydrated body taking a sip of cold water after working all day in the hot sun— totally quenched and happy!”

So, keep your pout pampered, protected, and yummy for the rest of the year thanks to Laneige’s Lip Sleep Mask in pumpkin spice

.

