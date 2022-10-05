This Viral TikTok Video Proves That There’s a Correct Way to Load the Dishwasher — & Shows You How

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are some household chores that are just bound to cause disagreements among family members, from laundry (should it be sorted by color? do clothes need to be turned right side out? and who’s going to fold everything and put it away?) to cleaning the bathroom (a job no one wants). But probably no task is more contentious than using the dishwasher. Once you get past what kind of detergent to use, and which cycle to select when it’s time to wash everything, there’s still a monumental task that seemingly no one can agree on: loading the dishwasher. Do cups go on top, or on bottom? Where should cooking utensils be placed? It’s been the cause of many silly arguments, but now, one TikToker has gone viral for finally revealing the right way to load the dishwasher.

@brunchwithbabs 🍽 Did your Mom ever teach you the Do’s and Don’ts for loading the dishwasher? In our family, when it comes to chores, how to load the dishwasher is one of the hottest topics. Let’s face it, everyone has their own system that they think is the only way to load the dishwasher. Well, Babs’ is here to teach you the proper way to load your dishwasher so that each and every dish comes out sparkling clean. 🍽 Xo Babs #dishwasher #howtoloadadishwasher ♬ original sound – everyone’s grandmother

The TikTok created by popular account @BrunchWithBabs offers up a few different pieces of advice, which could help settle your family arguments when it comes time to load up the dishwasher.

Don’t rinse your dishes before putting them in the washer; scrape the food off of them instead. This saves water, and can help the detergent work better. Don’t put wooden items (like cutting boards) or your kitchen knives in the dishwasher (though Ina Garten might disagree with the latter). Fragile items belong on the top shelf, nestled between the prongs, not on top of them. Bowls should go on the top shelf, overlapping only slightly. Large utensils should be nestled between the other items on the top shelf. Wine glasses can go in the dishwasher, but they should only go on the top shelf, and should go on the prongs. Apparently, some dishwashers have an adjustable top shelf, which can be helpful for accomodating tall wine glasses. All of the dishes on the bottom shelf should face the center. Pots and pans should be on the bottom shelf, near the front of the washer. In the cutlery area, knives should be placed blade-down for safety. Last but not least, make sure the spinning spray arm on the bottom of the top shelf isn’t obstructed by anything on the lower shelf.

It’s a lot to remember, but after trying out this new method a few times, it should be second nature. You won’t have to worry about dishes not getting properly cleaned, or getting ruined by the water and heat, and you’ll have a method everyone in the family can follow so you get sparkling dishes every time.

