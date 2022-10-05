7 ‘Hocus Pocus’ Gifts Every Super Fan Is Guaranteed to Love

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With less than four weeks left until Halloween, it’s time to start watching all your favorite scary movies to get fully immersed in the spooky spirit (or spirits!) of the season. Of course, the classic 1993 film Hocus Pocus is a must-watch every year, and we bet you have more than one friend who already has it cued up to binge-watch almost every night this month (or maybe that “friend” is you?).

Super fans of the witchy sisters, perfectly played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy, just can’t get enough of the Sandersons and everything Hocus Pocus. Luckily, the film has lots and lots of merch to love and buy to let anyone literally eat and breathe Hocus Pocus. We’ve rounded up seven of our favorite gifts inspired by the Halloween classic to make any fan squeal with excitement.

Sanderson Sisters T-Shirt

Courtesy of Amazon.

Proudly display your allegiance to the Sanderson Sisters this Halloween by wearing a graphic-print t-shirt

from Lazychild. The short sleeve tee has a comfortable round color and comes in a soft fabric in a variety of colors and graphics, all referencing the classic Hocus Pocus movie.

Sanderson Witch Museum T-Shirt $16.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Unofficial ‘Hocus Pocus’ Cookbook

Image: Bridget Thoreson.

With a variety of recipes from casseroles to cakes to even mocktails, the Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook

is perfect for whipping up a witchy wonderland of items this Halloween. Inspired by everyone’s favorite witches and their spells, potions, and schemes, the creatively named 60+ recipes include Dead Man’s Toes Sausage Appetizers, Burning Rain of Death Punch, Black Magic Beef Stew, and William’s Wormy Grave Tombstone Cake, just to name a few.

Unofficial 'Hocus Pocus' Cookbook $13.96 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Squishmallows Hocus Pocus Plush Witches

Image: Squishmallow.

Cuddle up with this adorably spooky Squishmallows plush set

featuring the infamous Sanderson witch sisters, Winnie, Mary, and Sarah. The super-soft, collectible 8-inch toys are perfect to bring on long car rides, airplanes, or to sleepovers.

Squishmallows 'Hocus Pocus' Plush Witches $59.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Sanderson Sisters Ceramic Cauldron Mug

Image: Silver Buffalo Store.

Spice up your morning coffee, afternoon tea, or favorite potion with this Hocus Pocus-themed ceramic mug

from Silver Buffalo. Sculpted to look like a witch’s cauldron with a black cat on its broomstick-inspired handle, the front features a graphic illustration of the Sanderson Sisters looking especially devious.

Sanderson Sisters Ceramic Cauldron Mug $22.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Hocus Pocus Halloween Insulated Tumbler

Image: Hilary Art Store.

Everything about this Hocus Pocus insulated tumbler

is Sanderson Sister perfection. Designed to look like a hard seltzer can, the label proclaims the contents to be “spiked sparking water with a hint of child” and a serving size of “3 witches.” The 20-ounce stainless steel tumbler with a clear sliding lid will keep drinks hot for six hours and cold for six to 12 hours.

'Hocus Pocus' Halloween Insulated Tumbler $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Sanderson Sisters Throw Pillow Cover

Image: MFGNEH Store

Made of cotton line and available in several sizes, this Hocus Pocus-themed pillow cover is a fun and functional Halloween decor item. Its farmhouse style and graphic print subtly evoke Salem, Massachusetts vibes, the hometown of the Sanderson Sisters.

Sanderson Sisters Throw Pillow Cover $8.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The Black Flame Scented Candle

Image: Walter & Rosie Store.

All Hocus Pocus fans know about the Black Flame Candle

: This dark magical candle, made from the fat of a hanged man, can raise the spirits of the dead when lit by a virgin on Halloween night during a full moon. While named for the movie candle, this Water & Rosie soy-wax blend won’t fill your home with ghosts; instead look forward to a crisp autumn air scent with underscores of warm clove, nutmeg, cinnamon, and apples. Bonus: The glass jar can be recycled into a drinking glass after the candle is done.

The Black Flame Scented Candle $24.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

