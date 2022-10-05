This ‘Instant’ Wrinkle Eraser Sold Out in 7 Minutes — But it’s Finally Back in Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are many beauty products that promise to give visible results (in this case, we’re talking about reducing the appearance of lines and wrinkles), only to give no improvement at all. If you feel discouraged in your skincare search, we have some good news. There is finally a beauty product that acts as an “instant” eraser for your signs of aging — wrinkles included. Shoppers love this wrinkle eraser so much that it sold out in seven minutes, but it’s back in stock now at HSN!

So how does it work? The formula is packed with ingredients like retinol to smooth signs of aging, and a blend of hyaluronic acid that plumps the skin. The antioxidants also help to fight against free radicals and other stressors that wreak havoc. The potent blend of the ingredients temporarily blurs the skin, which makes wrinkles look less defined.

Nakery Beauty Skip the Line Instant Wrinkle Eraser

HSN

“Skipping the forehead lines for sure,” one reviewer wrote. “I use it on my forehead and 11 lines — over makeup, and it works great! I smooth on a small amount and then tap in a bit. Once it dries, no more lines! Maybe some ladies need to practice with it a little, so they’re happy with it. I like it and would recommend it!”

According to another shopper, the cream also tightens and firms. They added, “this cream is amazing. I have used it twice and noticed the tightening right away. It has a little color as well and acts as a concealer, too.”

"This product is amazing," a final reviewer wrote. "The best I have ever tried. No white residue. Fills in all lines, crow's feet, and makes you look five to seven years younger. Great for under-eye puffiness."

Head to HSN now to make sure you’re stocked up on the wrinkle eraser before it’s out of stock again. Plus, right now, you can earn free shipping on your first purchase when you use the code FREESHIP at checkout.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: