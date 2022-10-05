If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Cleaning the bathroom is among the least favorite housekeeping duties for almost everyone (there must be somehow who weirdly likes it?). Between all that moisture and towel lint and the, um, “things” we do in there, it can get pretty gross, especially in the nooks and crannies like the annoying seams between tiles. Raise your hand if you have cursed the existence of grout after spending what seems like hours on your hands and knees scrubbing it with a toothbrush to barely make a difference … yep, so many hands in the air! That’s why we can’t stop watching this amazing video that shows icky stains being lifted out of bathroom floor tile like magic. How. Did. They. Do. That?!

The viral TikTok video, with more than 365,000 likes and almost 25,000 shares, shows the miraculous results on some truly dirty grout between otherwise pristine white tiles. In the clip, set to Doja Cat’s earworm “Vegas,” @thebrittchronicles generously pours the cleaning solution directly on the floor, then gets to work in the grout lines with a scrub brush. You see the dirt begin to disappear from the grout and spread into the cleaning solution on the tiles. For the final step, @thebrittchronciles grabs a mop and swabs the area, revealing like-new bright white grout.

What is this magic cleaning solution? It’s Zep Grout Cleaner & Brightener, a professional-strength formula that contains strong but safe acids that act as a stain remover for grout lines. The bleach-free product quickly restores stained grout lines on tile floors to their original color without the need for heavy scrubbing. The formula is not abrasive to tile surfaces and works on both white and colored grout on floors and showers. Zep will even remove light rust stains off concrete! Plus, the magical product is less than $8 at Wal-Mart.

Zep Grout Cleaner & Brightener

Courtesy of Wal-Mart.

In addition to its TikTok following, Zep Grout Cleaner and Brightener has more than 50 five-star reviews on Walmart. “This stuff is amazing!” raves one shopper, saying she “poured [it] onto my shower tile, waited 2 minutes, scrubbed with a brush and rinsed and I was shocked at how much whiter the tile and grout were.” That sounds just like what we saw in @thebrettchronicles video, right?

Our favorite review, however, comes from a shopper who titled their review “Yes ma’am.”

"When I say I thought I was going to be on my hands and knees scrubbing my grout, Zep said, 'No ma'am. We got you," the review explains. "I just squirt this on my floor and it started fizzing. I thought my floor was gonna melt but I trusted the process. The bottle says wait 3 minutes but I gave it 5. I grabbed a towel and wiped it off and that floor was clean as a whistle."

Yes, ma’am, indeed! Dirty grout doesn’t stand a chance against Zep’s magical powers.