What makes a high-quality towel so great? Is it the fluffiness? The absorbency? The thickness and size? According to over 32,600 Amazon reviewers, the American Soft Linen towels

have all those qualities and more with one person calling these towels “the best towels you will ever use.” And right now, you can treat yourself to an entire six-piece set for just $34 as part of Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access Sale.

Available in 15 colors, the American Soft Linen towels are made with 100% Turkish combed cotton. They have long-loop pile height, which makes them extra soft and fluffy — just like those towels you get at a five-star hotel. It’s recommended you wash them separately as soon as you get them to remove any excess lint and to achieve peak fluffiness.

“Wow!!! I can’t say enough about how perfect these towels are!!!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I’m VERY picky [and] these blew my expectations out of the water!! First, they are SO soft and fluffy and they feel much thicker than they look! … These are incredibly absorbent and dry very quickly. And as to the shedding, I really couldn’t believe it! These towels after only one wash hardly shed AT ALL!!!”

Another commenter added, “These towels are amazing!!! … I couldn’t believe how big and soft this towel was. I am now saving up to buy more so I can replace all the towels in my house with these … they don’t pill up in the washer, they absorb water like crazy, the colors don’t fade, and they fit around anyone, yes I mean that too. Just buy these, you will love them!!!”

A set of six American Soft Linen towels, which includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths, would normally set you back $73. But right now you can pick the set up for just $34. Or, grab a set of three for just under $20

Apologies in advance — getting dressed after a shower will absolutely become a difficult task.

