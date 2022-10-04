Lululemon Just Dropped a Fleece Version of Its Viral Belt Bag for Fall & It’s Already Selling Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As a shopping writer, I’ve tested more bags than I can count. I love a large tote bag that can hold all of my belongings and a beauty stash, but sometimes it gets tedious carrying a heavy bag when you’re trying to get out of the house and go. That’s when I decided to give fanny packs a try. More times than not, I was disappointed by the small packs, until I landed on Lululemon’s belt bag — and now, just in time for fall, the retailer just dropped a new fleece version that is the perfect bag.

The Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag is just in time for the chiller months ahead, thanks to its cozy fabric and design. Instead of hauling a large tote around through cold winds and, dare we say, snow, reach for this fanny pack that doubles as a crossbody bag. The compact design makes it easy to carry, but it holds all of your essentials for the day: Phone, keys, cards, hand sanitizer, and your favorite lip products (trust me, I’ve tried it).

The bag also has durable hardware. The larger zipper allows for quick access to the bag, and the best part? It doesn’t get caught on the fleece or the zipper lining. The large buckle clasp on the bag keeps the belt bag sturdy.

Lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag $58 Buy now Sign Up

As you scroll through the hundreds of comments, it’s clear that belt bag users love it. Most call it “perfect,” and the “best bag.” One shopper wrote, “Love the Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag! It looks very expensive, and I can dress it up or wear it casually. It elevates any outfit! Fits my phone, keys, and wallet, and there’s still lots of room. Love wearing it as a crossbody and as a fanny pack.”

“[It’s] perfect for winter,” another said before adding, “this bag is great when you don’t need to carry lots of stuff. Perfect for running errands and kids’ games.”

A final shopper wrote, “this bag is seriously stunning.” They also noted, “I wasn’t even sure if I wanted or needed another bum bag. But the gold hardware and the incredible luxe buckle make this bag worth every penny. Purchased in the cream color, it really looks way more expensive than it is, and its quality is apparent.” Related story Hunter Boots Now Come in a Winter-Ready Puffer Style & They Just Landed at Nordstrom

Shoppers love the belt bags so much, that they always sell out, so when they are in stock, act fast!

