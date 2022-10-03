Costco Is Selling the Cutest Holiday Rugs That Come in 4 Festive Styles

Christmas is just around the corner, and we could not be more excited. Decorating for the holiday season is a blast, from trimming the tree to stringing lights outside. And Costco is putting up in the holly jolly mood a little earlier with their new seasonal welcome mats, and we are absolutely in love.

“The NEW 2022 Holiday Rugs are out at Costco and they’re ADORABLE!!!” Instagram user @costcohotfinds posted, along with a video of the new selections. “They’re also super plush and just beautiful.”

All four styles are festive, including the black-and-red plaid “Merry Everything” complete with mistletoe and the black dog driving a red truck carrying Christmas trees in the back. But my favorites are the two peppermint-themed ones!

Peppermint reminds me of candy canes and peppermint mochas and minty treats. It’s pure magic, and these rugs capture it perfectly. One features a gnome in a Santa hat, who is holding a present. He’s surrounded by red-and-white peppermint candies that look sweet and delicious. Another features a row of three green coffee cups with white snowflakes on red sleeves. We’re imagining peppermint-flavored coffee or hot cocoa inside those cups, which are topped with a healthy dollop of whipped cream. Yum! “Have a cup of cheer” is written at the bottom, reminding you to treat yourself this holiday season.

Peppermint brings back memories of snow days and baking cookies for Santa and opening presents on Christmas morning. It is such a fun element to include in the welcome mats, and it’s making me crave a peppermint mocha.

If you like it too, @costcohotfinds recommends shopping soon. "If you have a favorite, don't wait too long to grab it," they wrote in the video. "Last year these sold out really fast."

These hand-hooked, slip-resistant rugs are available at Costco for $21.99 each. They are made with a comfort foam core to make them even more comfortable. It’ll be hard to pack these away in January!

Holiday decorating starts Nov. 1 (or earlier, no judgment), so head to Costco to grab your favorite accent rug now for your front porch or inside your home. The cute peppermint swirls and adorable coffee cups on these rugs offer the perfect dose of holiday cheer.

