This New $10 Tupperware Bowl Will Keep your Food Fresher Than Ever — Here’s How

More than ever, organization and refrigerator cleaning videos are popping up all over social media. If you find yourself scrolling for hours on TikTok, you’re probably inspired to grab some new food storage bowls and bins that make your fridge more aesthetically pleasing. If so, then you’re in luck. Tupperware just launched a new collection at Target that’s super affordable and functional.

Tupperware’s collection features bowls and bins that store snacks, leftovers, produce, and frozen goods. Each piece includes the brand’s Signature Instant Seal lid that prevents spills and locks in freshness. You can purchase the bowls individually with prices starting at $9.99 or as a set of 30 for $79.99. The Tupperware comes in pretty blue shades, or you can for clear ones if you prefer neutral tones.

Tupperware Heritage Bowl

This bowl keeps food and leftovers fresh thanks to its signature, classic lid that Tupperware is known for. The “Signature Instant Seal lid avoids spills in the refrigerator and on the go,” the brand says. The bowl is made from sturdy materials that don’t show wear and tear after washing. The bowl is also dishwasher-safe.

Tupperware Date Store & Freeze

If you love organizing your fridge, then you’re going to want to grab one (or two) of these freezer containers. The bins are specifically made for cold temperatures and don’t crack, and break like others do. The best feature of the storage container? It has a built-in calendar dial that makes keeping track of expiration dates a breeze.

Tupperware Heritage Get it All Set 30pc Set

For those looking to makeover their entire food storage collection and refrigerator, snag this 30-piece set — it has everything you need. The large kit contains 15 containers that vary in size and 15 lids to make sure food stays put.

