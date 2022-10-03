If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you listen closely enough, you might just start to hear the faintest ringing of jingle bells because Christmas is only 83 days away! Santa and his elves are busy making toys at the North Pole, and Rudolph and the rest of the reindeer are deep into training for hauling that sleigh around the globe in less than three months. Down here in the real world, holiday decor and Halloween decorations are battling for retail space as merrymakers and tricksters start decking the halls for the seasons that offer the most options for festive displays. While you know to check out Wayfair and Amazon for decorating deals, you might have overlooked a big retailer with tons of affordable holiday decor: Nordstrom.

Nordstrom has hundreds of items of amazing holiday decor pieces on its website, and lots of it is already discounted! We rounded up six of our favorites to get you started on refreshing your Christmas decorations this year, from a gorgeous pre-lit tree to a delicious fir candle to a delightful Nutcracker serving tray. Don’t miss out on what Nordstrom has to offer to up your holiday decor!

Balsam Hill Artificial LED Light Yukon Spruce Tree

Courtesy of Nordstrom.

This slender spruce tree with widely spaced branches makes a gorgeous backdrop for your favorite Christmas ornaments. Crafted from realistic True Needle® foliage for an abundant look, the main branches are arranged in alternating layers to form an organic silhouette. The Easy Plug® system incorporates light connections in the trunk, so lighting your tree is as simple as plugging it into a socket.

Balsam Hill Artificial LED Light Yukon Spruce Tree $1,199.00 Buy now Sign Up

Balsam Hill Cedar Lodge Artificial LED Light Outdoor Wreath

Courtesy of Nordstrom.

Deck the halls with this 28-inch wreath that features lifelike cedar, magnolia, and eucalyptus foliage accented with natural pinecones. A built-in timer turns on the battery-powered LED lights for six hours and switches them off for 18. With UV protection, it is safe to display outdoors.

Balsam Hill Cedar Lodge Artificial LED Light Outdoor Wreath $129.00 Buy now Sign Up

Nordstrom Camper Snow Globe

Courtesy of Nordstrom.

Daydream yourself into the wintery holiday scene inside this charming snow globe featuring a snow-kissed camper awash in holiday decor.

Nordstrom Camper Snow Globe $29.00 Buy now Sign Up

Rifle Paper Co. Nutcracker Serving Tray

Courtesy of Nordstrom.

This festive serving tray sports a characters from the holiday classic, The Nutcracker, in a modern print that will complement your seasonal tablescape. Measuring 19.6 inches by 8.6 inches, the laminated birch plywood serving piece is dishwasher safe. Related story 5 Halloween Costumes at Target That Are 50% Off Right Now

Rifle Paper Co. Nutcracker Serving Tray<br> $48.00 Buy now Sign Up

Thymes Fraser Fir Candle

Courtesy of Nordstrom.

This luxurious candle is crafted of a soy-wax blend and hand-poured into an elegant glass container embellished with a pine-needle design. The 6.5-ounce candle has an estimated burn time of 45 hours and will fill the air with the aromatic snap of crisp Siberian fir needles, heartening cedarwood, and relaxing sandalwood.

Thymes Fraser Fir Candle $34.00 Buy now Sign Up

Mud Pie Baby’s First Christmas Ornament

Courtesy of Nordstrom.

This ceramic picture frame ornament makes the perfect gift for the new parents in your life. It holds a 2-inch photo and features a candy cane-inspired color palette.