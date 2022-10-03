This Fragrance Celebrates Judy Garland’s 100th Birthday —& It’s on Sale Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The name Judy Garland might be familiar to you, and it should. Garland was an actress known for her roles in The Wizard of Oz and many others. For nearly four decades, she graced screens all over the world. Now, she is being remembered on her 100th birthday with a unique fragrance captured in a beautifully crafted bottle, which is now available at QVC.



The commemorative bottle is inspired by Garland’s ruby red slippers from The Wizard of Oz, and is why the bottle features a deep ruby red on the outside. The perfume also has an easy-to-spray nozzle that dispenses just the right amount of fragrance each time. And the cap goes on easily to keep your perfume fresh. The bottle is secured in a box that includes notes from the actress’ children.

The perfume features notes of dark orchid, coriander, tonka bean, elemi, and Judy Garland rose, which is named for the actress. You will also pick up on scents of muguet, honey, and pink pepper. The formula then finishes with base notes of tobacco, chocolate, musk, amber, bourbon, vanilla, caramel, and patchouli. All of the fragrances combined create a light and memorable scent that lasts all day.

