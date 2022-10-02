This $9 Long Lasting & Effective Moisture Stick Can Help You Easily Reduce Dark Circles & Puffiness

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While we love the winter wonderland vibe winter brings and the sweater season fall brings, we’re not a fan of what they do to our skin. Our lips get even more chapped, our dark circles come out more, and our skin turns into a lizard with how dry and patchy it gets. It’s nothing to be ashamed of; it happens to everyone! But that doesn’t make it any less annoying to deal with when you’re applying your everyday makeup.

We can apply over a dozen skincare products in the AM and end up with a dry patch on your cheek in the afternoon. But thanks to this multi-use stick, which so many Amazon shoppers adore, you can tackle those dry patches anywhere easily. All for only $9!

Cocokind.

Cocokind MyMatcha Moisture Stick $8.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The Cocokind Mymatcha All-Over Moisture Stick

is an effective and soothing multi-purpose stick that can help with a myriad of problem areas. With this little stick, you can hydrate your lips and eyes, leaving those cracked lips and under-eye bags behind. Made with coconut oil, green tea, beeswax, and matcha, this restorative skincare tool is a must for anyone needing that extra pack of moisture!

Per the brand, you should apply this liberally on your lips, eyes, and any dry spots.

This little tool is one of Amazon shoppers’ best-kept secrets, with so many shoppers raving about it left and right. One shopper said, “I’ve been using this Matcha stick for about 6+ months, and I can not live without it. I have dark under-eye circles, and since using this product I’ve seen a lot of improvement. I also use it for chapped lips. It is gentle enough that my boys, 4 and 6 years old, with sensitive skin, can also use it during the winter time for chapped lips.”

Related story Jackie Kennedy Used This Effective Beauty Tool to Extend the Life of Her Blowouts & It's Only $8

Another customer added that it’s a “must-have,” “It’s perfect under eye makeup and in the evening. I am also convinced this helps keeps crow’s feet from forming. I have acne-prone skin and this doesn’t cause flair ups whatsoever.”

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: