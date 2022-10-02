Shoppers Can’t Get Over the ‘Amazing Transformation’ This $7 Curl Spray Left to Their Damaged Hair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Calling all curly-haired Queens: we may have the solution to detangling those curls and making your hair as bouncy as ever (without breaking the bank!)

Whether you’re looking for something for you to achieve your hair goals or help your child gain haircare habits, it’s never too early (or too late!) to get started. Thanks to Amazon, we can get the shiny, healthy curls of our dreams for only $7.

SoCozy Curl Spray $7.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The SoCozy, Curl Spray LeaveIn Conditioner

is a powerful detangling spray that’s perfect for conditioning curls of any kind for kids and adults alike. Made with olive oil, keratin, and plum seed oil, this softening and restorative spray has garnered a cult-like following. Both hydrating and cleansing, this multi-purpose spray is so easy to use!

Per the brand, you apply this multi-purpose spray onto newly washed hair and work it through with a wide-tooth comb.

With over 20,000 reviews on Amazon at 4.5 stars, people can’t get over the insane before and after photos. One reviewer couldn’t get over the “amazing transformation,” saying, “Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little I girl had beautiful curls… My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good!”

Related story Jackie Kennedy Used This Effective Beauty Tool to Extend the Life of Her Blowouts & It's Only $8

Another shopper had the same sentiments, saying, “This leaves my daughter’s hair feeling so soft, and it smells AMAZING. I also use it on my curls, and my hair LOVES it. This is great for detangling in between protective styles.”

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: