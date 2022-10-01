Christina Ricci Calls This Cozy & Affordable Fall Sweater From Target the ‘Stuff of Knitwear Dreams’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sweater season is officially here! Now, we’re looking to spruce up our fall closet, grabbing all the cozy fabrics and colorful picks. This year, fall isn’t just about the warm tones; we’re looking to add all the colors to our sweaters and pants. Now, knowing us, we’ll be spending the next few months scouring through the Target aisles, and now, thanks to Emmy-nominated actress Christina Ricci, we know exactly what we want from Target for the colder seasons ahead.

On Ricci’s Instagram story on Sept 30, Ricci uploaded a photo of her rocking a colorful striped sweater with the caption, “@lalignenyc x @target = stuff of knitwear dreams,” along with tagging @mollyhoward in the same photo.

Christina Ricci IG Story.

In the photo, we see Ricci rocking no makeup and a colorful sweater we need to be wrapped around us ASAP. It’s Ricci-approved and super colorful? Talk about a fantasy coming to life! Now, unfortunately, we can’t have this pick on us until it’s released Oct 9, but you can pre-order it now to ensure it’ll be yours (because they’re selling out fast!)

The La Ligne x Target Striped Crewneck Sweater in Target Gray/Red/Blue is a super soft and super stylish staple in any cold weather closet. With its ribbed cuffs and bold colors, this limited-edition sweater comes in sizes XXS to XL.

La Ligne x Target.

This isn’t the only colorful piece from the La Ligne x Target line, so we think you should treat yourself sooner rather than later before they all sell out.

