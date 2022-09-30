This Kosas Concealer That Hailey Bieber Swears By Sells Out All The Time — But It’s Back in Stock & On Sale for $22

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one celebrity who has coined the “no makeup, makeup look,” it’s Hailey Bieber. Even when she is wearing makeup, you can barely tell. So what’s the secret to her glowing and flawless complexion? According to a TikTok video, Bieber turns to Kosas’ Revealer Concealer, and it’s on sale now.

Kosas’ Friends and Family Sale is happening now until October 2nd. During the sale, you can save 20 percent off sitewide on best sellers and Bieber’s concealer. The Revealer Concealer covers like one and brightens like an eye cream, thanks to the super creamy formula that is packed with caffeine, pink algae, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. The ingredients work to hydrate, soothe, and plump.

Revealer Concealer

Kosas

Kosas Revealer Concealer $22.40 Buy now Sign Up

The concealer is so good that Hailey Bieber swears by it, and shoppers can’t get enough of it. “This product has literally saved my life,” one shopper said. “It’s so lightweight and is such high coverage. I use this for my under eyes which have just seem to disappear with this product. Not to mention that this is the only concealer I’ve used that doesn’t bother my skin.”

And no concealer should leave your skin with a cake-like finish. Thankfully, Kosas’ formula still leaves skin looking like skin. One reviewer confirmed and wrote, “[it] makes my skin looks like skin. It doesn’t cake up and also lasts all day. It’s not drying, and it’s very hydrating. It’s very brightening as well, and I love the revealer concealer.

Hurry, you’re going to want to stock up on the concealer because it has a history of selling out fast. Plus, it’s on sale for a limited time. But don’t worry if you missed it. Ahead are two other best-sellers you don’t want to miss.

Other Kosas Best-Sellers to Shop

Wet Lip Oil Gloss

Kosas

This lip oil isn’t like others — it isn’t sticky or messy. Instead, it goes on smooth and deeply hydrates and plumps your lips. The hyaluronic acid and peptides in the formula soothe, and condition pouts all day. “I’m obsessed,” a reviewer said. It feels so deeply hydrating and plumping. The product feels like it’s actually penetrating to deliver moisture instead of just a gloss sitting on top of my lip. Easily a staple in my daily routine.” Related story Shoppers Say Jennifer Garner’s ‘Absolute Fave’ Hair Oil ‘Works Miracles’ on Damaged Hair & Taming Frizz — Get It for 20% Off Now

Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss $17.60 Buy now Sign Up

Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25

Kosas

Believe it or not, this foundation actually treats your skin — here’s how. Of course, the foundation smooths out imperfections and offers buildable coverage, but the visible results start with the formula. “The powerhouse blend of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, peptides, squalane, vitamin B5, arnica, and caffeine is clinically proven to hydrate, brighten, soothe, plump + protect,” Kosas said.

Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25 $33.60 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: