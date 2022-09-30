Shoppers Say Jennifer Garner’s ‘Absolute Fave’ Hair Oil ‘Works Miracles’ on Damaged Hair & Taming Frizz — Get It for 20% Off Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Garner is no stranger to giving us all the deets on her lifestyle choices. Whether it’s the latest sneakers or leggings, her go-to products are always on our radar. Just recently, Garner shared her hair care routine on TikTok, and luckily, you don’t have to search far and wide to shop her faves. All the products she uses to maintain her gorgeous locks are from the luxury hair care brand, Virtue. Right now, Virtue is having a 20 percent off sitewide sale, so just like Garner, you can give your hair the love it deserves.

Wonder what’s worth getting? We recommend starting with some of the brand’s best-sellers like the nourishing shampoo, styling spray, and anti-frizz solution, which sells out all the time. Right now, these products and more are 20 percent off using the promo code VIRTUE20.

If you’re interested in Garner’s own recommendations, there’s one particular product worth adding to your cart ASAP. The actress revealed that her secret cure for damaged hair is Virtue’s Healing Oil. In fact, the actress referred to it as a “hero product” and her “absolute favorite, bar none,” in the TikTok video. It’s no wonder she’s a brand partner for the company.

The Healing Oil from Virtue is a top-seller with 4.5 stars out of 248 reviews. One reviewer called it a haircut in a bottle, saying “I’ve never used hair oil before and have lots of fine hair. This product makes my ends look and feel freshly trimmed, healthy and vibrant. I am addicted.”

Formulated with a blend of hydrating oils and a reparative protein, this hair oil is designed to leave hair incredibly smooth and soft. The Garner-loved product does a whole lot more too. The multi-tasking oil moisturizes, strengthens, mends damage, protects, and offers a shine like no other for all hair types. Plus, it goes on so easily and doesn't change your hair color or weigh it down.

“This healing oil is fantastic,” a reviewer vouched. “When used before blowdrying my hair, it leaves my hair sleek and silky with fabulous shine.”

Although Virtue’s Healing Oil may be pricey for some, the $44 formula is definitely worth a spot in your hair lineup. Only a few drops are required, so the treatment will last you for a while. According to numerous shoppers, a little goes a long way.

It’s never a bad choice to say yes to hair care that’s good for you, especially when it’s a brand approved by celebs who have amazing hair like Garner, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Biel. So, add this healing oil from Virtue to your cart today.

While you’re at it, check out these other Garner-approved hair products from Virtue below. Again, everything is 20 percent off!

This award-winning shampoo cleanses and repairs damage at once. The Recovery Shampoo from Virtue gets rid of any build-up, leaving you with soft and moisturized hair. Get it for only $12 during the brand’s major sale.

Jennifer Garner called this anti-frizz spray “an absolute must for summer,” but it’s also just as great all year long. The Frizz Block Smoothly Spray protects strands for up to 72 hours as it locks in moisture. It’s currently sold out on site, but you can get it for its original price of $44 at Dermstore or Sephora.

The 6-in-1 Style Guard Hairspray heals and strengthens hair in more ways than one. It specifically delivers breathability, anti-pollution protection, humidity control, UV protection, and holds. It typically goes for $19, but it’s just $15 right now.

