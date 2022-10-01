If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s be honest, Converse sneakers will always be on trend. They’re a classic choice that’s simple enough to complement any casual occasion. Plus, all your favorite celebrities have been known to love the iconic shoes as well. Jessica Alba, Reese Witherspoon, and even Vice-President Kamala Harris have all been spotted out and about in the iconic shoe’s low-top style at various times.

Now, Converses nearly cost around $75 regularly, which isn’t exactly budget-friendly for everyone. But what if we told you that we found exact lookalikes

for a fraction of the price? The ZGR Women’s Canvas Low Top Sneaker

from Amazon are so identical, no one will ever tell the difference. Better yet, some styles are only $16! Talk about a seriously good deal.

These Converse lookalikes

are just as timeless and versatile as the original, shoppers truly can’t get over how nice of a find these top-rated sneakers are for their closet. With over 26,000 positive reviews on Amazon, many commented about their incredible comfort and high-quality materials used.

“I just got these in the mail today so I haven’t worn them much yet, but so far I’m very impressed! If these hold up, I’ll never go back to Converse again,” said a reviewer. “They’re extremely comfortable, have lots of room in the toe where Converse typically run narrow, and are a fraction of the cost of Converse.”

Another reviewer even wrote in all caps that these alternatives were “much more comfortable than Converse.”

ZGR Women’s Canvas Low Top Sneaker

Not to mention, the ZGR’s canvas sneakers

are lightweight, breathable, and durable. What else can you ask for in everyday sneakers? Plus, they’re machine-washable in case you like to keep your shoes squeaky clean.

“I originally set out to order a pair of black converse. However, I came across these for less than half the price and decided to give them a try. I was not disappointed,” said a reviewer. “I’ve worn them a couple of times for 8-10 hours, and they are comfortable. As I’ve gotten older, I often have problems with shoes hurting my feet. These did not! Plus, they really do look like Converse without the label. I would definitely buy them again.”

Whether you’re due for a new pair or they’ve always been on your bucket list, opt for these Converse lookalikes

instead. They are super affordable pair that comes in so many signature and fun colors. We bet you won’t want to stop wearing them either!

So, don’t hesitate to snag these Converse lookalikes

from Amazon right now. Take a look at the other style options below.

ZGR Women’s Canvas Low Top Sneaker in White

White sneakers

go with absolutely everything. So, you won’t be disappointed with this chic pair that’s a dead-ringer for the beloved Converse style that celebrities love to wear.

ZGR Women’s Canvas Low Top Sneaker in Navy

Whether it’s a navy

or black shade

, the muted look keeps the entire outfit looking sleek. Plus, quality footwear that’s under $20 is never a bad choice to make.

ZGR Women’s Canvas Low Top Sneaker in Yellow

These Converse lookalikes

in a mustard yellow are the perfect shade for fall. And if you into adding a pop of color to your ‘fits, opt for a bright red version

as well that’s also only $16.

