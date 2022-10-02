Twenty/Twenty Beauty’s 2-in-1 Mascara & Lash Serum Is a Total Game-Changer for Sensitive or Easily Irritated Eyes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While many love the way mascara makes their eyes pop and won’t feel complete without applying at least one coat on, some find it causes dryness, itchiness, and overall irritation. That’s not exactly what you want out of a beauty product that’s meant to enhance your features. Fortunately, we came across a beauty brand that creates products that keep your eye health in mind. In fact, every product was designed by a board-certified ophthalmologist, and their mascara in particular is a huge hit for beauty lovers with sensitive and easily irritated eyes.

Twenty/Twenty Beauty was founded by ophthalmologist Dr. Diane Hilal-Campo, who wanted to create eye-friendly beauty products after working with female patients who struggle with dry eye and other conditions. The brand has both makeup and skincare products that get top marks from shoppers, including their best-selling lash and brow serum, which reviewers saw gives you “huge” lashes. There’s a collection of eye shadow sticks and liquid eyeliner as well.

But one product that’s definitely worth being on your radar is the Clean Sweep Mascara. It’s described as a “long-wearing treatment mascara” that defines, lengthens, and strengthens your lashes over time. It contains good-for-you ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and biotin. It was formulated to be clump-free, buildable, and perfect for everyday use. Think of it as a mascara that doubles as a lash serum. So, you’re basically getting two products in one.

Plus, it’s pretty affordable at just under $30. Considering some lash serums can cost double the price, the mascara is a really great value.

Twenty/Twenty Beauty Clean Sweep Mascara

According to reviewers, the Clean Sweep Mascara really is ideal for sensitive eyes. As one wrote, “I have purchased every ‘hypoallergenic’ or ‘sensitive’ mascara out there. Without fail, I end up with pink eye. I purchased this product with very little hope it would work for me, but I’ve used it daily for 2.5 months and had zero eye infections or irritation. I am buying another tube for my mom who also has sensitive eyes. I am so grateful to have found this product!”

Another wrote, "I tried this mascara for the first time today. It feels so light but covers great. Most mascaras make my eyes really bad, and so far this one has not. I really like the brush, it makes it easy to apply. Highly recommend to everyone."

“I have struggled with dry eyes for many years,” one Twenty/Twenty Beauty reviewer said. “I have Sjogrens Syndrome, Lupus, and Hashimotos. Most mascaras have irritated my eyes and made the dryness worse, but Clean Sweep is amazing. I absolutely love this mascara. My eyes feel amazing when I wear it and they never dry out or become red. I would highly recommend this product for anyone with dry eyes!”

One reviewer also loved how long-lasting it was, yet easy to clean. “I used to only buy waterproof mascara and it was so hard to remove every night. I LOVE how this mascara stays on like it’s waterproof but comes off super easy at night. I usually buy a big brush mascara but the small brush works great. I am so happy I’m now using a product that is safe for my eyes.”

Shoppers also said the Clean Sweep Mascara goes on smooth, has minimal clumping, and gives you gorgeous-looking lashes.

If you want to see what all the hype is about, be sure to check out Twenty/Twenty Beauty’s Clean Sweep Mascara today.

