Lighting a scented candle Is one of the best ways to get in a seasonal spirit. But if you’re forgetful, then scented candles can also pose quite a hazard. Plus, some candles release toxins and soot into the air, which can really bog down a festive mindset. So, instead of burning a candle, warm it instead using this TikTok-famous candle warming lamp.

TikTok user SunriseValleyFarm.Co (@sunrisevalleyfarm.co) just raved about the Luzdiosa Candle Warmer Lamp

on Amazon on their account and now the nearly 10,000 people who have liked the video wants one.

“This is the best purchase I have ever made from Amazon,” SunriseValleyFarm.co says in their video. “It’s this vintage-inspired candle warming lamp and I’m so obsessed with it that I already ordered a second one for our bedroom.”

They continue, “The great thing about this is it [releases fewer toxins] into the air, you have no open flame, and I swear the candle smells more when I use it this way. It also comes with this dimmer switch and a two-, four-, and eight-hour timer, so you don’t have to worry about it. And you can also use this thing to keep your drinks warm. So run, don’t walk. Grab this.”

And according to the reviews on Amazon, this warming lamp works so much better than traditional bottom-up warmers.

“I’ve used warmers that warm from the bottom, and I never thought the scent throw was that great,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “This is not only really nice to look at, but the bulbs that come with it are strong enough to melt the candle and release the scent without making the actual candle holder hot. The base is a solid natural wood and the amber-colored shade really gives it an elevated look … And No more sooty walls!”

So if you love candles but hate having open flames, the Luzdiosa Candle Warmer Lamp

is a functional (and pretty!) alternative.

