Now that we’re officially into fall, the holidays are just a few weekends away. It might not seem like the time to exchange gifts is near, but believe it or not, it’s approaching fast. But don’t worry, thanks to Amazon‘s latest program, shopping and buying gifts will be easier than ever. Meet Amazon Layaway, the new way to buy.

The retailer just launched its layaway program, which allows Amazon shoppers to pay to reserve an item in installments, instead of one payment. Here’s how it works: Find the items you want to buy. Then, “pay 20 percent of the total cost today to reserve your items and lock in the price. Cancel anytime for a full refund,” Amazon said. After that, you will make four additional payments over eight weeks, which brings the balance down. You also have the choice to pay the balance off earlier, which makes your items ship quicker. And the good news doesn’t stop there — you don’t have to qualify for the program, so there are no hidden fees or credit checks. All you have to do is shop the items that qualify for the program Ahead, see the best gifts worth shopping for this year.

Heavy Water Diver Titanium Tritium Dive-Watch

Hazard 4

If you have someone on your list who is a diver and have no clue what to gift them this season, then consider this watch

. The heavy-duty watch is crafted from titanium tritium that has a depth rating of 300 m/990′. Though the watch comes with a hefty price tag, you can opt into the layaway program that makes affording it a breeze.

Hazard 4 Dive Watch $683.96 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Boxing Double End Bag

Ringside

Shoppers say that this boxing bag

is “durable.” It has strong rubber cables that keep the punching bag in place. “This is probably the double-ended bag that you want and that you need,” one shopper wrote. “I have the 5” and then brought the 7”, and alternate between them in my workouts. There are cheaper bags available, but this is probably a much better quality bag. The 5” is really small (grapefruit size), but great for “target practice” and speed training, while the 7” gives you more of the feel of actually making contact with an opponent.”

Ringside Boxing Double End Bag $49.99 — $69.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

EOS M50 Mark II + EF-M 15-45mm is STM Kit White

Canon

Now more than ever, it’s important to capture special moments. You can use your iPhone, but it can’t guarantee a perfect picture every time. This Canon camera

is the best gift you can give this year, plus you don’t have to stress about the cost since it’s now offered on layaway.

Canon EOS M50 Mark II $699.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Mini Bravo Plus Travel System

Chicco

If you have a new mom to shop for on your list, then this travel stroller system

is perfect. It includes the stroller that has a seat for babies to sit or lay down. And, you can sit the car seat that locks into the stroller too.

Chicco Mini Bravo Plus Travel System $379.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable

Crosley

Have a music lover on your list? Then add this Bluetooth turntable

to your cart ASAP. It has large built-in speakers, “adjustable pitch control, built-in 45 adapters, auxiliary in, and headphone jack.”

Crosley Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable $121.23 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

Beats By Dre

These noise-canceling headphones

make an easy and exciting present for anyone you need to shop for this season. They look and sound great, and also provide up to 22 hours of battery life.

Beats By Dre Headphones $262.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer

This Dyson look-a-like is now offered on Amazon’s new layaway plan. The efficient hair dryer from Shark

includes two attachments that make styling your hair almost as good as visiting a salon.

Shark HD112PKBRN HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer $229.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

