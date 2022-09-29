Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Jenny Mollen

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Anthropologie Is Having a Rare Sale on Cozy Fall Bedding Just in Time for Chilly Weather

Anthropologie bedding
Plus Icon
Anthropologie bedding. Image: Anthropologie

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Many of us have Anthropologie taste but, sadly, some of us don’t have the Anthropologie budget. But right now, the retailer is hosting a 20% off sale on a selection of home goods, including a bunch of luxurious bedding, so you can finally invest in that hero piece without breaking the bank.

Refresh your bedding with one or two of these Anthropologie picks ahead of the winter chill to make sure you have a cozy space just in time for the first cold snap.

Available in five colors, the Textured Piazza Quilt is a floral abstract tufted bedspread that fits with any aesthetic. It’s made with a cotton-polyester blend and filled with cotton stuffing. You’ll stay warm while your bed looks cool.

Image: Anthropologie
Textured Piazza Quilt, originally starting at $278 $222.40 Buy now Sign Up

This printed sheet set, designed by Amber Lewis for Anthropologie, comes in three prints and is available in sizes from Twin XL up through California King. They’re made with soft 100% percale and are perfect for those who love a country cottage aesthetic.

Image: Anthropologie
Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Carmel Organic Percale Sheet Set $starting at $46.40 Buy now Sign Up

Need a bit more warmth on your bed in the wintertime? The Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket is a must-add to your throw blanket arsenal. With over 500 five-star reviews, people love how snuggly it is. It comes in a bunch of different colors and designs so you can find the perfect one for your space.

Image: Anthropologie
Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket, originally $128 $102.40 Buy now Sign Up

Anthropologie has also marked down a selection of their to-die-for bedframes, including the Prana Live-Edge Canopy Bed. It’s solid oak and comes in two finishes.

Image: Anthropologie
Prana Live-Edge Canopy Bed, originally starting at $2,498 $starting at $2,238.40 Buy now Sign Up

Stay toasty warm all night long with Anthropologie’s Cozy Flannel Sheet Set. These sheets come in four colors and patterns and are made with a soft cotton-linen blend. It’s actually the softest, thickest flannel around and will soften more with use.

Image: Anthropologie
Cozy Flannel Sheet Set $starting at $46.40 Buy now Sign Up

If you’re looking for something that looks like it came right out of your grandmother’s home (in a good way — think grandmillennial), then the Dusk Applique Quilt is going to be right up your alley. It’s made with a cheerful collection of vintage-inspired 100% cotton fabrics and it’s such great quality that it will become an instant heirloom.

Image: Anthropologie
Dusk Applique Quilt $starting at $246.40 Buy now Sign Up

Your bedroom just became your favorite place in the house. Check out the entire 20% off Anthropologie sale here.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Living

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad