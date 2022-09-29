Anthropologie Is Having a Rare Sale on Cozy Fall Bedding Just in Time for Chilly Weather

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Many of us have Anthropologie taste but, sadly, some of us don’t have the Anthropologie budget. But right now, the retailer is hosting a 20% off sale on a selection of home goods, including a bunch of luxurious bedding, so you can finally invest in that hero piece without breaking the bank.

Refresh your bedding with one or two of these Anthropologie picks ahead of the winter chill to make sure you have a cozy space just in time for the first cold snap.

Available in five colors, the Textured Piazza Quilt is a floral abstract tufted bedspread that fits with any aesthetic. It’s made with a cotton-polyester blend and filled with cotton stuffing. You’ll stay warm while your bed looks cool.

Textured Piazza Quilt, originally starting at $278 $222.40

This printed sheet set, designed by Amber Lewis for Anthropologie, comes in three prints and is available in sizes from Twin XL up through California King. They’re made with soft 100% percale and are perfect for those who love a country cottage aesthetic.

Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Carmel Organic Percale Sheet Set $starting at $46.40

Need a bit more warmth on your bed in the wintertime? The Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket is a must-add to your throw blanket arsenal. With over 500 five-star reviews, people love how snuggly it is. It comes in a bunch of different colors and designs so you can find the perfect one for your space.

Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket, originally $128 $102.40

Anthropologie has also marked down a selection of their to-die-for bedframes, including the Prana Live-Edge Canopy Bed. It's solid oak and comes in two finishes.

Prana Live-Edge Canopy Bed, originally starting at $2,498 $starting at $2,238.40

Stay toasty warm all night long with Anthropologie’s Cozy Flannel Sheet Set. These sheets come in four colors and patterns and are made with a soft cotton-linen blend. It’s actually the softest, thickest flannel around and will soften more with use.

Cozy Flannel Sheet Set $starting at $46.40

If you’re looking for something that looks like it came right out of your grandmother’s home (in a good way — think grandmillennial), then the Dusk Applique Quilt is going to be right up your alley. It’s made with a cheerful collection of vintage-inspired 100% cotton fabrics and it’s such great quality that it will become an instant heirloom.

Dusk Applique Quilt $starting at $246.40

Your bedroom just became your favorite place in the house. Check out the entire 20% off Anthropologie sale here.