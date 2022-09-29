The Official Wordle Party Game Is Finally Here & It’s Available on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For those who were comfortably living under a rock at the beginning of 2022, Wordle is a mobile game that took the internet by storm. The aim of the game is to guess a five-letter word in just six tries. Correct letters in correct spaces turn green and correct letters in incorrect spaces turn yellow — and it could only be played once per day. It was all anyone could talk about on Twitter and it even hit the news a few times earlier this year. And now, it’s a party game you can play with friends.

Wordle The Party Game , released by Hasbro and The New York Times Games, can be played with two to four players and the objective is the same as the mobile version of the game: find the five-letter word in just six tries. But now you’re competing with friends to guess the secret word and you can play over and over again.

Game play is simple: one person thinks of a word and then uses the yellow and green tiles to score their friends each round.

“The game comes with everything you need — a scoreboard, three game boards, the privacy shields, three dry erase markers and yellow and green tiles to mark your letters just like the online version,” one five-star reviewer wrote.

You can play the game in fast mode (who can guess the Wordle first), timed mode (solve the Wordle before the clock runs out), or team mode (work together to guess the word).

You can play the game in fast mode (who can guess the Wordle first), timed mode (solve the Wordle before the clock runs out), or team mode (work together to guess the word).

Pick up Wordle The Party Game for your next game night and may the best word master win!

