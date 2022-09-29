If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

PSL season is finally here, and if you’re not drinking your pumpkin spice lattes out of an equally seasonal mug, then you’re missing out on a whole experience. Luckily, Anthropologie has the cutest acorn mugs for sale as part of their fall collection, so you can hop on the seasonally-themed mug bandwagon ASAP. Phew!

Anthropologie’s Acorn Mug comes in two gorgeous fall colorways — mauve and neutral — and you’ll feel like a little autumnal fairy drinking out of either. These mugs are hand-glazed stoneware (which means each one will look a bit unique) and they’re dishwasher and microwave safe.

But the cutest part of these acorn mugs is the fact that they come with a little cap that will keep your PSL, tea, or hot cocoa warm while you decide which Halloween movie you’re going to watch or while you build a cozy fire in the hearth. The scene playing in our mind is simply to die for.

Image: Anthropologie

“I couldn’t resist this acorn mug for fall drinks,” one five-star reviewer wrote on the Anthropologie website. “It arrived quickly and is even prettier in person. It would make a beautiful gift paired with a bag of your favorite local coffee or tea. I plan to order more!”

Another reviewer wrote, “These mugs are quaint and the little acorn toppers help keep my tea warm in between sips or while the tea bag is steeping. It’s a bit smaller than an average mug but it holds a perfect amount and would also be great for a small bowl of soup.”

When sipped out of one of these adorable mugs, your PSL is guaranteed to taste that much more like fall. Related story This TikTok-Viral Acne Treatment Instantly Relieves Severely Deep & Painful Bumps

