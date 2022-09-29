This Instagram-Famous Transforming Table Can Be Adjusted to Seat 2-12 People & Suits Any Home Decor Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

What happens when you love entertaining friends and family but don’t have the space to keep a large dining area set up all the time? Transformer Table is the solution to your problem. The brand has gone viral on Instagram thanks to videos showing just how simple it is to set up and break down a Transformer Table dining set, which allows you to seat up to 12 people and then squish everything down into a setting for two.

Instagram user Rasha Abdel Reda (@mynameisrasha) posted a reel that has garnered over 4.7 million likes in under a month showing how Transformer Table works. And it’s hard not to be captivated watching how a massive dining set literally transforms into a console table and coffee table.

Transformer Table makes a variety of solid wood extendable dining sets that can be customized to sit a couple or an extended family, as well as any number of guests in between. The classic Transformer Table comes with five table leaves that can be inserted to fit up to 12 people. And when the leaves are removed, the table collapses down into a two-seater.

The panels lock into place underneath the tabletop, so the solid wood construction of the table feels just as sturdy when extended as it does compressed. It also comes in four different finishes so you can find the perfect fit for your aesthetic.

You can also pick up the table and bench combo right now for nearly $800 off the original price (the extendable bench comes free).

Transformer Table also sells a coffee table that doubles as leaf storage. You can add this to your Transformer Table bundle, or buy it separately. While your Transformer Table is in its smallest form, your leaves will stay safely tucked away inside the coffee table and look purely decorative.

You can also pick up one or several Transformer Table chairs to go along with your dining set, which are made in a classic mid-century design and come in finishes to match whichever table you choose.

Interested in a couch that has the same functionality? Yeah, they make that too and you can check it out on their website.

Now you can entertain a crowd without having to commit an entire space in your home to a massive dining table. Check out Transformer Table and don your cape — you’re now officially a super host.

