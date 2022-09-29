This GPS Pet Tracker Gives You Peace of Mind if Your Pup Has Wanderlust, & You Can Grab on for 40% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Some dogs have an insatiable sense of adventure that can get them into trouble. If your dog is one of those who can’t seem to learn what a fence is for, then it may be time to invest in a reliable (yet affordable) GPS tracker. Tractive is a GPS “virtual fence” that can be attached to any dog collar and allows you to see your dog’s location at a glance in real-time — and you can get it right now for the unbeatable price of just $30.

Available on Amazon, Tractive’s Waterproof GPS Dog Tracker is small, lightweight, and able to withstand any weather or activity. It has an unlimited range that can be tracked live through the Tractive app, which you can also use to set up virtual fence areas and get alerted when your dog goes outside the bounds.

Image: Tractive

Tractive Waterproof GPS Dog Tracker, originally $49.99 $30 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

“After I lost my dog for five days and nights I began my search for a GPS tracker in case this was ever to happen again,” one five-star reviewer wrote. After trying name-brand GPS dog trackers, “I purchased a Tractive collar and I have to admit that I was skeptical especially for the price, but it works great. I can’t believe how good of a product it is and I would have happily spent more money. I’ve been using it for a few week now and the GPS has been super reliable and the app is great too … The app has what you need and not a bunch of unnecessary information that I feel is pointless if you just want to be able to find your dog.”

The Tractive app is subscription-based, so you must pay at least $4.99 per month to use the tracking system. But the tracking software is updated regularly, so you will always have the best tracking service at your fingertips.

Your escape artist just met his match! Grab the Tractive Waterproof GPS Dog Tracker while it’s on sale to give yourself some peace of mind.