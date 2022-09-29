This TikTok-Viral Acne Treatment Instantly Relieves Severely Deep & Painful Bumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Nowadays, there are a ton of skincare products that take care of acne breakouts for a clearer complexion. Serums, spot treatments, cleansers, toners, patches, and moisturizers are all ideal remedies to start with. But if you haven’t found a holy grail-like treatment that tackles even the deepest of bumps, we’ve got you covered.

Murad’s Deep Relief Acne Treatment is designed as an over-the-counter prescription for those who suffer from severe types of acne, especially cystic acne. Dealing with painful acne too? This Murad product is definitely a go-to solution for acne control and long-term relief as well. And we’re not the only ones who think so!

The acne treatment has garnered several viral TikTok videos, with one of them receiving almost three million views on the platform. In the video, TikToker @LaLaluvbeauty showed her extreme acne being healed in just five days. It works so well, even dermatologists have given their signs of approval for this game-changing product. Best of all, its price point is affordable compared to other effective treatments, at only $44.

One reviewer called this a “literally miracle in a bottle,” and said “[I’ve] been struggling with severe cystic acne for months and this is the first product to quickly and effectively heal my breakouts! It doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin either […]. Breakouts that usually take months to heal are minimizing within a week or two at most!”

Although no prescription is necessary for this Murad acne solution, it’s a powerful formula made with maximum-strength salicylic acid that tackles breakouts and phytosteroid, a plant-derived alternative treatment to soothe them. The Deep Relief Acne Treatment leaves a second-skin-like texture to hold these active ingredients longer on the skin for better penetration. And the best part? According to the brand, it doesn’t come with the harmful side effects of steroid shots or prescription pills that cause skin sensitivity, redness, peeling, hyperpigmentation, and other symptoms.

This Murad acne treatment is clinically proven to visibly heal your complexion after two weeks. Although, many reviewers shared that it happens much quicker than that.

“I suffer from painful cystic acne and since getting this product it has helped prevent the amount of swelling I get when I get a cyst. Recovering from it is taking less time as well,” said one reviewer. “Sometimes it can be weeks for it to go away. This has helped in just a few days. It brought the cyst to a head very quickly and let nature take its course.”

Another reviewer wrote this acne-fighting product improved her son’s skin better than Accutane ever did, “When I say after one week of use, his face was completely different, I am not exaggerating. This might not be everyone’s answer, but it was ours. He will never use another product.”

Whether it’s for adult or teen acne, shoppers can’t get enough of Murad’s Deep Relief Acne Treatment to get a healthier, balanced complexion.

