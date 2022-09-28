This Top-Rated Brand Has Every Eczema-Friendly Skincare Item You Need —& It’s Shockingly Affordable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Eczema is an inflammatory skin condition where one has to deal with itchiness, redness, rashes, scaly patches, and dry, cracked skin, among other things. If you or someone you know has eczema-prone skin, finding skincare and beauty product that don’t aggravate it can be quite a challenge. Sometimes products that claim to be gentle or safe for sensitive skin can trigger a reaction. Fortunately, there is a skincare brand that has products specifically formulated for those with eczema-prone skin. It’s dermatologist-approved, top-rated, and surprisingly affordable.

Gladskin is a skincare company that definitely needs to be on your radar. They have a science-based approach to skincare, and create products that will “safely and gently restore bacterial balance to your skin microbiome.” When your skin’s microbiome is unbalanced, it can lead to flare-ups in those who are prone to skin conditions such as eczema or acne.

The innovative skincare brand has numerous products available for those who are acne-prone, rosacea-prone, and eczema-prone. They even have BiomeCare products for those with sensitive skin. The products are pretty diverse, with shampoo, body wash, and makeup remover, along with face washes and creams. Plus, all their products are very reasonably priced, which is amazing given the incredible reviews. In short, Gladskin is definitely worth checking out.

We’ve rounded up some of the shopper-fave must-haves for eczema-prone skin. Check those out below.

Gladskin Eczema Cream with Micreobalance

The Eczema Cream with Micreobalance is one of Gladskin’s most highly reviewed product. It’s described as a fast-acting moisturizer that’s been proven to reduce eczema itch and redness in four out of five users. During testing, 65% of users say their symptoms improve in three days, while 91% saw improvement in a week. It’s safe to use for anyone 3 months old and up. Related story Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Lululemon Scuba Hoodie Lookalike That’s Nearly $80 Less & Is ‘Way Softer’

As one reviewer wrote, this cream completely changed their life. “I suffered with an eczema outbreak on my face that was worse than I’ve ever experienced…I was depressed and never went outside. I couldn’t even wear the all natural skin safe makeup I found. Well, after figuring out my new triggers and finding Gladskin I am saved! At first it was a bit uncomfortable to use but after a week I looked almost normal. It’s been over a month and it looks amazing! I still have to avoid my triggers, but when I fail, Gladskin nips the reaction in the bud and I wake up looking lovely the next day. This saved me!! Find your triggers and try it! It’s the only thing that’s truly worked for me.”

Gladskin Eczema Cream for Babies and Kids

Although babies 3 months and over can use the eczema cream above, this version was made specifically for babies and kids. It’s a gently formulated cream made to treat, protect, and soothe eczema-prone skin. It’s been clinically proven to deliver noticeable results, including reduced itching and redness, in just three days. It can be used as often as needed.

According to the rave reviews, this cream definitely lives up to the hype. One who claims to have “tried it all” said this was the best lotion for eczema. “My son has dry skin and eczema, and rhis lotion has helped SO much!” they wrote. “We can’t quit figure out what’s triggering his breakouts, but the lotion keeps his skin moisturized after hours and has improved his eczema on his cheeks and the back of his legs. I know it worked because If I stop using this, he flares up!”

Gladskin Body Wash for Eczema-Prone Skin

If you’ve been struggling to find a body wash that doesn’t cause burning or irritation, you may want to consider Gladskin’s shopper-fave body wash. It’s free of fragrances, drying alcohol, steroids, preservatives, parabens, sulfates, and other ingredients that may trigger a flare-up. In fact, the body wash only contains four ingredients!

According to reviewers, this body wash is excellent at keeping their skin clean, protected, and moisturized. One wrote, “The body wash works well with my eczema as it helps keep my skin stay moisturized. It lathers well and is not harsh when I have fissures from eczema.”

Face Wash for Eczema-Prone Skin

When you have eczema-prone skin, finding face products that don’t cause a reaction can be a struggle. That’s where the Gladskin Face Wash comes in. It was made using “the only ingredients needed” to clean eczema-prone skin. All you need is a small amount of product and you’re good to go.

This is another highly-rated product that shoppers say really gets the job done. “I’ve been using this face wash for two months and its awesome!” one said. “The texture takes some getting used to because it feels kind of sticky at first, but it is so amazingly gentle and doesn’t dry out or irritate my skin. Amazing!”

Shampoo Bar for Eczema-Prone Skin

Gladskin really has thought of it all! This shampoo bar is gentle enough for anyone with a sensitive scalp. Like the previous products, the bar doesn’t contain fragrances, preservatives, sulfates, parabens, and other ingredients that could irritate the skin. Gladskin shoppers are so impressed with the product, they just can’t get enough.

As one reviewer wrote, “I bought this for my teenage daughter who has dermatitis on her head, and I sometimes get it as well. I have used this and was impressed that my hair looked really good! I was shocked that she actually liked it and has been using it. The shampoo bar has cleared up her head and her hair looks really nice. We have tried so many products and this has been the best!”

Makeup Remover for Eczema-Prone Skin

Gladskin has a makeup remover for anyone who tends to gets dryness or skin irritation from more widely available products. According to shoppers, it’s a “wonderful” makeup remover that does its job and won’t leave your skin feeling oily. “It is just refreshing,” a reviewer said. “I use it morning and evening. Have not had any eczema breakouts since using Gladskin.”

Not only does it remove makeup, reviewers also said it helps clear their skin. “I am so happy to have found Gladskin! I have started to include the make up remover to my regime and am so pleased with how my skin is clearing! Replacing all my products with Gladskin.” A bottle costs just $20, and some say it can last you for months. Not bad at all!

Be sure to check out everything Gladskin has to offer, especially if you have sensitive or eczema-prone skin. After all, many shoppers turned fans tried it out and never looked back!

