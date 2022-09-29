Buffy Is Having a Rare Sale on All of Their Best-Selling Bedding

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We all know the importance of sleep health and a big part of that is having a comfortable place to drift off at night. While we generally focus on getting a supportive mattress and pillows, the effect of the right sheets and blankets are also key. Quality linens can be super expensive, but we’ve got amazing news: a selection of Buffy bedding best sellers are on sale right now, so you can splurge on fresh sheets, comforters, duvets, and blankets without busting your budget.

If you haven’t heard of Buffy bedding before, you’re in for a treat. The company is on a mission to help you sleep comfortably — without making our planet uncomfortable. So Buffy produces home goods that are earth-friendly, skin-friendly, cruelty-free, and super-soft. The sustainably-produced fibers and recycled fluff they use are better for the planet than the more traditional options, and they just plain feel better, too.

With more than a dozen of its best selling bedding options on sale right now, there’s never been a better time to try out the popular brand (even Oprah is a fan of the comforter and duvet highlighted below!). We’ve rounded up three of the best deals right here to get your started. And maybe consider getting a new comfy mattress to embark on the best nights of sleep you’ve ever had. You deserve it!

Breeze Sheet Set

Buffy touts its Breeze Sheet Set as the “new luxury bed sheet” because it is cool, breathable and gentle-on-skin. Made from TENCEL™ eucalyptus lyocell derived from sustainable wood sources, this 300-thread count, sateen weave sheet set includes a top sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. The fully biodegradable and compostable bedding comes in a variety of colors, all achieve with botanic dyes made from turmeric, rose petals, bark, and gardenia.

As one happy shopper said in her review, they are “sheets worthy of God himself.” Now that’s an endorsement! “When I say these sheets are probably the softest sheets known to man, I mean it,” she continued. “I struggle with getting really hot when I sleep, but these sheets are incredibly comfortable and keep me nice and cool!”

Cloud Comforter and Breeze Duvet Cover

“Kiss night sweats goodbye with breathable, cool to the touch eucalyptus,” raved Oprah Magazine

about the Cloud Comforter & Breeze Duvet Cover. This bundle delivers the coziest, softest temperature-balanced bed. How? The Ultra-smooth TENCEL™ lyocell fiber absorbs moisture more efficiently than conventional cotton, keeping your skin feeling cool and dry throughout the night. Like the Breeze sheets, this 300 single-ply thread count sateen weave bedding is made with plant-based fibers derived from sustainable wood sources like eucalyptus, and dyed using natural, skin-safe botanical dyes. Related story Say Goodbye to Early Morning Puffiness & Migraines With This Cooling Facial Tool That's 20% Off

Puffer Blanket

Buffy took its pro-planet recycled polyester and blended it with silky TENCEL™ lyocell to create this dreamy yet durable, spill-resistant puffer blanket that keeps you as cozy as your favorite puffer jacket (without that slick, plastic-y feel).

Recommended for all-season use, indoors and out, each blanket recycles approximately 30 plastic bottles and its ultra-smooth fiber blend gets softer with each wash while the quilted stitching keeps the fill in place. Available in a variety of coy colors, this blanket is perfect for cozying up on the couch or flopping down in the grass.