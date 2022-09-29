This Kate Hudson-Approved Brand Has A New ‘Night Potion’ That Evens Out Skin Tone For a ‘Luminous Glow’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Occasionally, your skin will show visible signs of wear and tear if not given proper care. So if you’re looking to give it a clean slate, a renewal serum may do the trick. Fortunately, we found one that can softly re-texturize, moisturize, and refine. It just recently dropped but shoppers already can’t get enough. Luxury beauty brand Kjaer Weis’ new Beautiful Night Potion serum lets you wake up with a glowing complexion by keeping everything fresh and dewy while you sleep. Not to mention, it’s an excellent hack for supple skin in all the right places.

Truth be told, the night serum is a bit of a splurge at $85. However, it’s said to give you the extra nourishment you need. And why not spend a little extra to get a glow-up at home rather than booking a facial appointment? The Beautiful Night Potion from Kjaer Weis will give you the best of both worlds when it comes to skincare. It deeply hydrates and gently exfoliates for a healthy glow. And ultimately, the overnight serum delivers a soft, clear, and bright complexion the next day.

If you’re not already hooked, the brand already has celebrity approval. Kate Hudson is known to swear by Kjaer Weis’s Cream Blush, which has an award-winning formula listed in Allure’s Best of Beauty 2020. So, it’s fair to say the night serum will be a hit in your daily routine.

Kjaer Weis The Beautiful Night Potion

Image: Kjaer Weis. Courtesy of Kjaer Weis.

The Beautiful Night Potion is an absolute treat for your skin, as well as a perfect base for your makeup the next morning. Think of it as putting in the prep work for a makeup-ready complexion — or that’s what reviewers are saying at least. Many reviewers also loved how compatible it was with their skin even after applying it.

“[It] works perfectly with my skin, it is effective yet gentle on my skin,” said one reviewer. “I have been waking up with glowing and super soft skin ever since using it. Even makes my makeup looks so much better on my skin, love it!” Related story Say Goodbye to Early Morning Puffiness & Migraines With This Cooling Facial Tool That's 20% Off

Another reviewer vouched saying her makeup goes on so smoothly thanks to the Kjaer Weis serum. “I wake up with smooth, plump skin and my makeup goes on so flawlessly.”

It’s never too late to treat yourself to quality skincare, especially when it’s as amazing as Kjaer Weis’ Beautiful Night Potion. So, try out this overnight serum to renew your appearance today.

