This TikTok-Viral Cloud Couch is Worth Every Penny—Trust Me, I Own It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

I know that having a couch in your living room doesn’t seem like a big deal, but the moment I was able to get an apartment in New York that was big enough to fit in a real sofa that can fit more than one person, it was all I could think about. I went on a rampage online trying to find the most unique, high-quality, comfy, and aesthetically pleasing couch on the market.

This hunt is what led me to TikTok, which then led me to Albany Park’s website. I saw this exact video and had to find out more about this dreamy, decadent design.

In case you haven’t heard of the brand before, let me give you a quick intro: Albany Park is the one-stop shop for all things living room seating. But these aren’t your average ottomans and armchairs. These are the kinds you see in magazines, that are beautiful styles and extremely aesthetic. Because of this, you’d think that you’d never be able to afford these, but somehow, these pieces remain within budget. For example, the brand’s patterned loveseats come in below $900, large sectionals are under $2,000, and armchairs start at $545.

These pieces have that TikTok-loved cloud-like style that looks extremely comfortable. Let me tell you: the couch is as comfy as you’d think.

After going back and forth about what style to buy, I decided on the Kova Sofa + Ottoman in the olive velvet finish. I wanted something that would fit my home’s ’70s-inspired vibe that features a lot of colors (oranges, blues, and greens, for the most part). This olive color is lively without being blinding, and that’s a quality that’s hard to find in the home decor world. There are also some fabulous mustard and rust options that I seriously considered and am still in love with.

Albany Park.

Kova Sofa + Ottoman

I saw somebody in the reviews call this the “perfect movie night couch” and was convinced it was exactly what I needed. There’s nothing I enjoy more than eating a bag of popcorn with Frank’s hot sauce (side note if you haven’t drizzled hot sauce on your popcorn, you really should) on my couch with my cat and boyfriend by my side. This exact scenario happens at least twice a week for me, and I needed a couch that would make the experience as comfy as possible. Related story This Top-Rated Brand Has Every Eczema-Friendly Skincare Item You Need —& It's Shockingly Affordable

Sitting on it feels like your body is being absorbed into a cumulonimbus cloud. The feather seat cushions are soft as can be, and shapes to your body without falling flat. It basically feels like a down comforter and sofa had a baby.

Along with comfort, I was looking for something that would be really easy to move around at my own will. I get bored of a room’s setup really easily and often switch things around whenever I’m feeling on edge. This couch connects together, but can easily be disconnected and moved around thanks to its assembly. The sofa is literally designed to be simple to put together and take apart, and I attest to that.

See, this couch comes in individual pieces that get delivered to you in a box for you to set it up exactly how you’d like. If this is sending you into a panic, please take a deep breath. It’s so easy to put together, I didn’t even need the instructions. Truly, the hardest part was realizing that the pillows come stored and zipped below the sofa’s base pieces.

To get everything in place, you simply slide the bases together and secure the edges in place with these built-in fasteners. I don’t know what the correct terminology is. Basically, they’re these metal structures on the pieces that hook together to keep everything from falling apart. It’s easy to get everything together and take everything apart. As I said, I enjoy change. The first day I built this couch, I took it apart to restructure it. The whole building ordeal took under an hour. Some of the pieces were heavy, but I’m a determined 5’6″ lady, and I was too impatient to wait for my boyfriend to finish his meeting and did it all on my own. Would I say two people would be ideal? Yes. But you can do it on your own. You just might sweat a little.

Oh, and just in case you didn’t see on your own: the Kova Sofa + Ottoman is on sale for more than $1,000 off. So now is more than the ideal time to get one of your own.

So, in summary, this TikTok-loved couch is as functional as it is fabulous. It’s the piece of decor in my house that I’m the proudest of, and the one I get the most compliments on. The sofa has made movie nights, afternoon naps, and football binges all the more fun, and I’d recommend it to anybody.

