This Skincare Brand Is Specifically Designed for Menopausal Women — & It’s Having a Major Sale on Cooling Products Today Only

Throughout a woman’s life, there are different phases for every stage: Puberty, birthing children, and menopause, to name a few. When menopause shows up, it’s known to bring some unpleasant side effects like skin redness, sweating, and, most commonly, hot flashes. According to the National Institute of Aging, 80 percent of women will experience these symptoms. Thankfully, there is relief that assists in calming hot flashes. State Of Menopause Beauty at HSN is helping women everywhere find remedies for feeling hot continuously. And today only, you can stock up on the brand’s best-selling items for half the cost.

State Of Menopause was founded by Stacy London from What Not to Wear, after she began to experience hormonal changes and heat flashes. Each product in the line is designed to be calming, cooling, and refreshing. Ahead, see the best items to add to your cart now while they are on sale.

Cool Refreshing Spray

State Of Menopause

For quick relief from hot flashes, make sure you stock up on this refreshing spray. The cooling mist is formulated with peppermint oil and menthol that soothes overheated complexions, while toning the skin simultaneously.

Hydrogel Face Mask

If you make it a priority to pamper your menopausal skin, than this mask will quickly become a favorite on your self-care days. The cooling and calming mask contains a hydrogel material that moisturizes and refreshes the skin.

Hydrating Cooling Moisturizer

Heavy creams make skin feel weighed down, and when you're experiencing menopause symptoms, that's the last thing you want. Instead, reach for this gel-like moisturizer that adds a cooling sensation to the skin — it's fragrance-free and is crafted with sodium hyaluronate, which adds an extra dose of moisture to the skin.

