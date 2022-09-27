This Best-Selling Facial Toning Device Is an ‘Unexpected Miracle’ That Will Lift Your Face in Just 2 Minutes a Day —& It’s on Sale for $50 Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As much as we love taking care of our face the old-school way with classic moisturizers and serums (hello, TruSkin Vitamin C!), technology can help take your skincare game to the next level. After all, it’s the reason why so many people go out to get facials in the first place. Sometimes you just need that extra bit of something to really get your skin in good shape. The good news is, you don’t need to start scheduling weekly facials to get radiant, youthful-looking skin like some of your favorite celebs. We’ve got an innovative beauty device that shoppers say works miracles in just a short amount of time!

The Foreo Bear is described as the “world’s first FDA-cleared medical microcurrent device” designed to give you a facial workout. In fact, it’s said to work out 69 muscles in your face and neck using stimulating microcurrents and T-Sonic pulsations to brighten your complexion and give it nice glow. Additionally, the Foreo Bear firms, tones, lifts, tightens, and smooths the skin to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. All of this is said to be done in just a few minutes each day with consistent use. Some reviewers said they saw results within a week!

The device itself is super cute and lightweight. You can easily throw it into your purse and give yourself a quick facial in the middle of the day, if you so choose. The battery is rechargeable and can be used up to 90 times before needing a charge. Like all Foreo products, you can connect your device to an app to get a guided full-facial and targeted treatments.

Foreo makes such excellent products, like the Luna smart cleansing device that we’re totally obsessed with. Celebs like Cindy Crawford, Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian are also fans of the brand. So you know you’re going to get a quality beauty device with the Foreo Bear. Right now, it’s even on sale for about $50 off.

Foreo Bear – $280 (Originally $329)

Image: Foreo Foreo

Foreo Bear $280 Buy now Sign Up

Foreo shoppers rate the device highly and give it top marks on quality and value. One recent reviewer called it a “fab” piece of equipment and absolutely loved what it did for their skin. “I am 60 this November, and this has tightened my skin, my joules are now lifted, and the neck area is far more tightened also,” they wrote. “So many people have asked me what I’m using on my skin. I really want to say just my usual skin cream, BUT I can’t. Quite a few of my friends have now bought Foreo products.”

Another reviewer said it’s much better than competitive brands. “I’ve used other leading microcurrent devices for some years,” they said. “Loved them, but love my mint Bear more. It is faster to use, smaller to carry, seems to give better lift, and the sonic mode with serum really makes my skin glow.” Related story Amazon Shoppers Say This 'Flattering' & Affordable Sweater Dress Is 'So Versatile" It Fits Any Occasion

One reviewer also said the results were seriously jaw-dropping. “I have been using Bear every day for just over a month now and the results are unbelievable! I now have a jawline and the skin under my chin is much tighter. I don’t hate my candid photos anymore!”

The Foreo Bear is currently available in two colors: fuchsia and mint. In addition to the Bear device, you’ll also get a sample of the ultra-hydrating Foreo Seum Sérum Serum, a USB charging cable, a device stand, a travel pouch, and the general manual.

Again, the device is on sale right now for about $50 off. Be sure to take advantage of the amazing deal while you still can. There’s no better time to shop.

Before you go, check out the slideshow below:



