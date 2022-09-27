Amazon Shoppers Say This ‘Flattering’ & Affordable Sweater Dress Is ‘So Versatile” It Fits Any Occasion

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Fall season is for new comfy clothes. Well at least, that’s our excuse to shop more! And if you’re like us, you probably already have a selection of chunky sweaters, knit cardigans and midi skirts waiting in your shopping cart. But there’s another staple you definitely need to complete your cold-weather wardrobe: a cozy sweater dress. Luckily, Amazon has a sweater dress

that’s perfect for fall and beyond.

Shoppers can’t get enough of the ANRABESS’ sweater dress

that’s soft, comfortable, and stylish. It’s no wonder it has over 5,000 positive reviews on Amazon. The oversized fit makes it flattering for everybody, and it comes in over 20 dreamy colors. Not to mention, the stylish lantern sleeves and ribbed knit make it truly worthy of a spot in your fall fashion lineup. Plus, sweater dresses make picking out an outfit for any occasion super easy, especially when it’s as chic and versatile as this one.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Many reviews say this sweater dress

on Amazon is a high-quality choice. It’s made from viscose fabric, and the turtleneck style offers ample warmth and stretch. One reviewer vouched for this, saying “I love this dress! The fabric quality is great and it’s thick enough to wear on cold days.”

Another reviewer added, “I was honestly worried about the quality, but I think this is one of the best quality clothing items I’ve received from Amazon thus far! If you’re looking for a cute sweater dress to keep you cozy in the fall and winter months, this is the dress for you!”

ANRABESS Women Oversized Sweater Dress

Image: ANRABESS at Amazon.

Courtesy of ANRABESS at Amazon.

ANRABESS Oversized Sweater Dress $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

“This sweater exceeded my expectations. The color [and] the sizing [are] true (bearing in mind it’s an oversized jumper),” said another reviewer. “It’s comfy, soft and easy to wear with a lot of stretch in it.”

Related story This Clinically Tested Firming Serum Works in 3 Uses: 'Magic for Texture & Fine Lines'

Best part is, the sweater dress from ANRABESS

is reasonably priced too at just under $40. Comparable sweaters can cost you at least twice that price!

So, give yourself warmth and comfort in just one piece with the ANRABESS’ sweater dress

from Amazon. Trust us, you’ll want to treat yourself to this elegant piece that’s bound to receive a ton of compliments.

Before you go, check out this slideshow below: