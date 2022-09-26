UGG Is Taking Its Viral Booties to New Heights this Fall Thanks to These Adorable Platforms

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Believe it or not, UGG’s comeback is not going out of style anytime soon. Whereas the ultra-cozy boots have always been a classic choice for winter, the Classic Minis and Ultra Minis were super popular after they took over everyone’s feeds and closet. Now, UGG’s latest creation is becoming a staple for fall. In fact, celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Keke Palmer, and Bella Hadid have already been spotted in these super mini boots this season.

The Classic Mini Platform is a stylish yet comfortable pair, similar to the Classic Mini that everyone was obsessed with last year. This time around, the popular barely-there look takes things to new heights with a chunky platform addition. Like the Classic Mini, shoppers can’t get enough once again. It’s so popular, it’s already selling out fast. Luckily, the UGG style gives you plenty of color options including black, white, chestnut brown, fuchsia pink, and forest green shade. You’re sure to find one you’ll want to wear all season long and beyond.

UGG Classic Mini Platform Boot

The Classic Mini Platform boots were made to feel as good as your previous UGGs thanks to its signature wool-blending lining that’s so soft and plush. One reviewer vouched for this saying, “The platform is just as comfortable as the normal UGG but so much more stylish!”

The UGG boots’ short design makes for an ideal transitional piece for fall, and shoppers also love how easy it is to get on and off. “Love having the option to wear a platform version of this classic boot,” one reviewer wrote. “I was initially concerned that they might be hard to get on and off, but I didn’t experience any issues. They fit true to size and are extremely cozy.”

Plus, who doesn't appreciate a platform that gives a few extra inches? We're talking about two to be exact. Whether you love or hate this trend, you have to admit, these mini UGGs make an excellent pair for staying chic and cozy wherever you go.

UGG fans can’t get enough of the $160 boots, so it’s no surprise that it’s almost completely sold out on site and at Nordstrom. Luckily, Amazon still has the mega-popular UGG boots in stock, but likely not for long. So, don’t get cold feet! Hurry and snag your very own pair of the cutest Ugg boots you’ll ever own.

Check out other UGG styles available below, just in case you want to stock up for the colder months ahead.

UGG Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot

Stick with the classics with this tall UGG boots version. The Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot offers a timeless design that looks the same, but its new additions make it much comfier and cozier than before. Did we mention that it comes in eight different colors too?

Tasman Slipper

If you prefer a short style like the Mini Platform boots’ fit, opt for these UGG Tasman slippers. This highly-rated pair functions as both an indoor-outdoor shoe and offer excellent warmth thanks to its shearling lining. The fashionable embroidered design and cheaper price are just a bonus to how wonderful these popular shoes are for this season.

