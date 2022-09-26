This Halloween Candle Is Going Viral on TikTok for the Cutest Reason & It’s on Sale on Amazon Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Skeletons are people too, and when they aren’t busy scaring your neighbors or doing yoga in the garden, then they need to relax. Enter: a black cauldron “bath,” where they can warm their achy bones. Amazon is selling the cutest Halloween candle that is going viral on TikTok for the way it looks like a cozy, smoky skeleton tub when it’s lit — and it’s on sale today!

Nikki Alvarez (@nikkialvarezz) posted a video of this cute skeleton candle on TikTok, and it has 1.4 million views. A white skeleton is resting in a black cauldron filled with a white wax candle. His torso and skull are sticking out the top, and his arms are resting on the side, with the rest of his body hidden under the murky white candle. When she lights the flame, it causes an eerie glow that looks totally relaxing. He just needs a little book and a tiny glass of wine to make it the perfect self-care moment. (We’re low-key jealous of the spooky vibes.)

People were loving this cute decoration. One person commented, “literally ran to amazon to buy this.”

“The way I just IMMEDIATELY ordered,” someone else wrote.

Another said, “Sigh *opens Amazon app*.” Don’t fight it — embrace the adorableness. If you’ve been on the fence about whether or not to buy this to add to your Halloween collection, consider this your sign: it’s on sale today!

You could light it in the living room as you watch a scary movie or bring your little skeleton friend to the bath with you for a joint relaxing session. It’s so cute, it’ll be easy to find a place for it! Related story UGG Is Taking Its Viral Booties to New Heights this Fall Thanks to These Adorable Platforms

Shop the unique candle below.

Halloween Skeleton Candle, Amazon – $26.99 (originally $32.99)

Courtesy of Amazon. Amazon

Skeleton Candle $26.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

This highly rated candle , which is 18% off on Amazon today, is made with soy wax that will keep the skeleton warm for up to 50 hours (and since he has no skin, he doesn’t have to worry about pruney fingers after the long bath!). According to reviewers, it has a refreshing, floral and citrus scent, which would smell amazing in your bathroom. Light it while taking a relaxing bath or keep it with a collection of other spooky Halloween decor on a shelf.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: