Shoppers Say This ‘Magic’ $7 Tool for Controlling Flyaways Works ‘Better Than Hairspray’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Picture it: you got your signature perfume ready, you exfoliated every inch of your body, and got your makeup cleaned up to be as sharp and precise as possible. You look and feel so confident in your new outfit, ready to take on the night. But there’s one thing: your hair won’t stay sleek and together.

We’ve all been there; heck, you may be dealing with it right now: when those baby hairs and flyaways won’t stay in place. We don’t know what sorcery makes these things so persistent to not stay in the place we want.

We’ve tried a lot, and still are not able to get that perfect hairstyle. But for only $7, that all may be able to change.

BestLand.

BestLand Hair Finishing Stick $6.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The BestLand Hair Finishing Stick

is an effective and handy tool to ensure your hair is perfectly finished, with no flyaways or stray baby hairs in sight! Both moisturizing and easy to use, this little handy tool lets you achieve that perfectly in-place hairstyle you thought was only possible in those doctored TikTok videos.

Good for any hair color or type, using this nourishing tool is super easy.

Related story FENTY Beauty & Skin Is Having a Super-Rare & Huge Sitewide Sale for Less Than 48 Hours — See Our Top Under-$20 Picks

All you have to do is use the mascara-like bottle, get some hair product on it from the bottle, and brush it through the areas you want help with. Whether it be some stray hairs or perfecting their tight bun, this little guy can help.

With over 26,000 reviews on Amazon alone, this finishing stick has grown a loyal cult following. One shopper claimed this works “better than hairspray,” saying, “Honestly the greatest invention!!! WAY BETTER than hairspray! I was so excited i pulled it out of the box and used it immediately. If you have a lot of fly always, Some breakage, or just trying to manage baby hairs, this is so worth it! It is light weight, and my hair doesn’t feel crispy. It absolutely met my expectations. 10/10 would recommend or buy again.”

Another shopper called it “magic,” adding, “Seriously, how on earth does this work?? I have tried everything to get my baby hairs that never really grew back from chemo to lay down and nothing worked. This product works. I mean, it WORKS.”

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: