Shoppers Say They Look ‘Years Younger’ After Using This Anti-Aging & Firming Face Mask Set

From face oils to masks, facials and moisturizers, we love finding effective skincare staples to add to our ever-growing collection. Whether it be from a viral TikTok or an amazing review on Amazon, there are many skincare staples that catch our eye. But when there’s a skincare product with a bunch of people saying they look “years younger” after using it, it’s safe to say our interests have been piqued.

For only $21 right now, you can grab this eight-pack of this face mask that claims to do a bunch of anti-aging effects and has people saying it shaved years off of them. Only downfall? You’ll look like a zombie when it’s on.

Zombie Pack by SKIN1004

The SKIN1004 Zombie Pack

is a hydrating and firming mask set that the internet can’t stop talking about. The eight-in-one treatment is said to do a plethora of sought-after effects, like reducing lines and wrinkles, firming and tightening the skin, lifting your skin, brightening and balancing your complexion, and gently exfoliating. Seriously, it sounds like the fountain of youth in an eight-pack mask set!

Made from aloe vera extract, Centella Asiatica extract, and albumin (which is an ingredient found in egg whites), this powerful and rejuvenating mask has instantly become a bestseller on Amazon.

Per the brand, all you have to do is open the zombie pack powder, mix it with activator liquid and apply in on your skin (multiple times for blackheads!) Then look like a zombie for up to 15 minutes and wash it off for hydrated skin. They recommend applying it up to three times a week and to not use the brush that comes with it (due to a recall!)

With over 9,000 reviews at 4.4 stars on Amazon, so many shoppers are raving about its anti-aging properties (and the photos speak for themselves!) One shopper said, “holy crap. i look 7 years younger. get 👏 this 👏 mask 👏 now!” Another shopper added, “This mask is amazing! Made my skin look at least 5 years younger and made it so soft… My skin instantly looked firmer and more even in tone.”

