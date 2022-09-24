Shoppers Are Swapping Out Their Old Mops for This $35 Easy-to-Use Spinning One With Over 130,000 Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While we like cleaning the house, making sure everything has its place and that the home is sparkling, there’s one chore we hate every single time. It’s been years, and we know we have to do it, but we procrastinate every chance we get. Because let’s face it, who the heck likes mopping?

Seriously, it’s time-consuming and messy, and it’s just not a good time. We’ve tried a lot of different mops over the years to no avail, but thanks to Amazon, we may have found our holy grail of mops (never thought we’d say that!)

For only $35, you can snag this easy-to-use and mess-free mop that over 130,000 Amazon shoppers have raved about.

O-Cedar EasyWringing Spin Mop, Courtesy of O-Cedar.

O-Cedar EasyWringing Spin Mop $34.97, originally $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop

is an innovative, super easy-to-use mop that lets you do hands-free wringing, making your mopping time cut in half. With just water, you can use this mop to wipe up 99 percent of the bacteria on your floors. And did we mention that it’ll cut your mop time? We can’t get over that. Because of the soft and effective microfiber head, you can easily reach those hard-to-get corners with ease. Both deep cleaning and effective, only one mop head can help you do up to three months of cleaning.

Per the brand, all you have to do is pour in the water, put the mop with the mop head in the water, and then into the compartment to wring it out seamlessly. (Don’t worry about splashing because there’s a splash guard!) Then after that, you just mop to your heart’s content and continue those steps as needed.

Related story This $6 Trap With Over 26,000 Reviews ‘Works Like a Charm’ for Getting Rid of Gnats, Fruit Flies, & Mosquitos

With nearly 135,000 reviews at 4.7 stars, customers can’t get enough of this new household staple. One Amazon shopper said that everyone needs to know about it, saying, “If you haven’t bought this to clean your house… go get it. This makes cleaning super easy, and if you are like me I use detergent and cleaning stuff that I don’t want to touch, and using gloves makes work harder. But no anymore with this.”

Another shopper added that it’s a “must to own,” adding, “Let me first say I HATE washing the floor with a regular mop. However, this is FANTASTIC, not only does it do a great job, the floors (both wood, and tiles) look great. Have been raving about this product since I first used it. No more do I hate washing floors, no more wringing out mop heads by hand ugh, this is wonderful.”

Before you go, check out these natural cleaning brands that are safe for families in the gallery below: