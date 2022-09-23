Jennifer Aniston’s Secret to Gorgeous Shiny Hair Has Near-Perfect Ratings Thanks To Its Amazing Frizz-Fighting Ability

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No doubt, Jennifer Aniston’s hair has been famous since the ’90s. But what really gives it that star status even decades later? We did some digging to find out what exactly makes Aniston’s hair so perfect and well-known. Surprisingly enough, one of the key products is pretty affordable. If you’re like us and still obsessed with Aniston’s iconic hair to this day, this top-rated hair care product definitely deserves a top-shelf spot in your beauty routine.

In an interview with Vogue earlier this year, Aniston’s hairstylist Chris McMillan shared he smooths the Kérastase Discipline Oléo-Relaxed Advanced Hair Oil through the actress’ hair to add texture. The product doubles as a hair oil and hair protectant, and was made to moisturize and tame frizz-prone hair. It also delivers a sleek, silky soft finish thanks to its main ingredients like shorea butter and coconut oil which softens, hydrates, and prevents hair breakage.

Plus, this Kérastase product’s price point is actually pretty accessible with a price point of $42. It’s a celeb-approved product that won’t necessarily break the bank.

Of course, there are a ton of other beauty products that has Aniston’s stamp of approval, like a voluminizing hair brush and a sculpting hair paste. But the Kérastase hair oil is worth a mention because it creates a glossy finish for her effortlessly gorgeous hair. It’s also a favorite among Kératase shoppers with reviewers saying it provides the “best damage control,” “gives shine,” and “keeps the frizzies to a minimal.”

Kérastase Oléo-Relax Advanced Hair Oil

Image: Kérastase. Courtesy of Kérastase.

Shoppers truly can't get enough of this haircare product with an almost near-perfect rating of 4.5 stars. One reviewer vouched for how great it was for controlling hair, saying "I love this product. I have frizzy hair during the summer months and this makes my hair manageable with a beautiful shine when I use a curling iron or flat iron."

Another reviewer voiced the same sentiment saying, “This is a great product! My hair is straight but not silky straight. I use this at night and let my hair dry naturally. The next morning, it’s smooth and tame [with] no frizzies. I’m so glad I decided to try this product.”

If you’re not hooked just yet, this Kérastase hair oil is also a part of the Discipline collection that also includes a rumored Kate Middleton-loved shampoo.

So if you’re looking to suppress unwanted hair volume for a smooth appearance, try the Oléo-Relax Advanced Hair Oil now. It’s exactly what you need for smooth and shiny locks.

