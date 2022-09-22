Nordstrom Is Selling the Cutest Pendleton Dog Coats & They’re Perfect for Chilly Fall Weather

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing cozier than cuddling up under a Pendleton blanket on a chilly fall day. And now your dog can stay cuddled up in Pendleton while out on walks, too. Nordstrom is selling a collection of Pendleton dog coats that are adorable and perfect for the fall season you’re going to want to add them all to your pup’s wardrobe.

The Pendleton Harding Dog Coat features that iconic Pendleton Southwestern print in warm browns and creams. And quilted faux suede lines the inside, keeping your pup nice and toasty while out on cold weather adventures. You can pick a Harding coat up in sizes extra-small through extra-large.

Pendleton Harding Dog Coat

Image: Pendleton

Harding Coat starting at $49 $starting at $49 Buy now Sign Up

The Pendleton Acadia Dog Coat is actually reversible, so you get two coats for the price of one! One side features non-pill fleece in bold, fall-toned stripes and the other side is a quilted canvas. The coat secures up the front with Velcro and comes in sizes ranging from extra-small through extra-large. This coat can be machine washed and tumble-dried, making it great for dogs who love to get a bit dirty while exploring.

Pendleton Acadia Reversible Dog Coat

Image: Pendleton

Acadia Coat $starting at $55 Buy now Sign Up

Or, if you and your pup are much more into plaids come fall, the Pendleton Ombré Plaid Dog Coat is perfect! It’s also reversible with one side featuring a dusky plaid inspired by Glacier National Park whereas the other side is made with quilted natty faux suede. Just like the other coats in the collection, you can pick one up in sizes ranging from extra-small through extra-large.

Pendleton Reversible Ombré Plaid Dog Coat

Image: Pendleton

Ombré Plaid Coat $starting at $45 Buy now Sign Up

Thanks to these adorable Pendleton dog coats, your dog walking route just became a runway — your pup has never looked cuter and has never been cozier!

You can check out all of the Pendleton dog coats on Nordstrom’s website.

