These Faux Kitchen Backsplash Tiles ‘Look Like The Real Deal,’ & You Can Grab Them For 30% Off Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re sick and tired of looking at a boring or ugly backsplash in your kitchen but don’t have the money, skill, or even, the permission — looking at you, renters! — to install tile, then you probably think you’re out of luck. You’re actually not. Peel-and-stick tile backsplashes are a thing and you can give your kitchen a facelift in a single afternoon for under $100.

Art3d on Amazon is selling packs of 10 sheets of their bestselling Peel-and-Stick Tile Backsplash

for just $28 right now, which is 30% off the original $40 listing price. Each sheet covers a 12-inch by 12-inch section of wall (in total, about 8.2 square feet), so depending on the size of your backsplash, you can easily and affordably refresh your space.

The white subway tile peel-and-stick backsplash sheets are on sale for 30% off, but there are other colors available, too, like black, teal, shiny gray, and blue. The faux tiles are made from eco-friendly, heat- and moisture-resistant material that can be wiped down like regular ceramic tile.

Art3d 10-Sheet Peel-and-Stick Tile Backsplash, originally $39.99

Image: Art3d

Peel-and-Stick Tile Backsplash $27.94 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

This faux backsplash has over 5,800 five-star reviews on Amazon, with many reviewers saying that, once installed, it’s really difficult to tell that these panels aren’t actual tile.

“This was a fantastic upgrade on the cheap,” one reviewer said. “Installation is forgiving and I was able to pull corners up to re-stick them if I came in a little crooked … When you need to fit the stickers around outlets, they’re super easy to cut with normal scissors. The stickers overlap smoothly after applying pressure in the ‘grout lines,’ so you have to get close to see where one sticker ends and the next begins. It looks like the real deal from a few feet away.”

Another added, “I love everything about these tiles! The way they look, the way they feel, the way they are cleaned…it’s all so easy. It looks and feels like real tile … I can’t say enough about how awesome these tiles are. I was SUPER skeptical and very worried about trying this, but it turned out great and kept us WAY under budget for our kitchen reno. Great Product!”

Related story These $20 Under Desk Drawers are the Perfect Storage Hack & Shoppers Swear It's Every ‘Organizer’s Friend’

So if you’re looking to renovate without actually renovating, these faux tiles are going to make a big impact with minimal effort and expense. Give them a go!

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online: