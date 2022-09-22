Eva Mendes Loves These $4 Odor-Free Sponges So Much She Now Owns the Company

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a few things you may know about Eva Mendes. She’s a seasoned actress in movies known for her roles in Training Day and Hitch. She’s also married to real-life Ken, Ryan Gosling, and a mother of two. But, we bet you didn’t know about her adorable obsession with scrub sponges — specifically, these kitchen sponges by Skura Style

on Amazon. These sponges are loved so much by the Hollywood star that she now co-owns the brand and is their brand ambassador.

These next-level sponges are quick-drying, highly absorbent, and rinse everything off completely clean. Most importantly, they won’t ever smell. The odorless sponges’ foam features a unique agent that keeps it odor resistant and prevents germs from spreading. That’s right, your kitchen is staying clean in every way. It’s no surprise the Skura Style sponges

are award-winning and dubbed the “smartest sponge ever”, according to the brand.

With over 5,000 positive reviews on Amazon, it’s fair to say they’re likely to be your new favorite sponge, just like it is for many reviewers. “[I] tried many different kitchen sponges over the years, and these are my favorite,” said an Amazon shopper. “The scrub side has a good scrub, and the polyurethane side has a good feel and wipes up well.”

Another reviewer referred to these scrub sponges as a kitchen savior, saying “Skura to the rescue…even the best stains are gone now, and my stove top is sparkling. Unlike my old sponge, this sponge doesn’t smell bad.”

Skura Style Kitchen Sponges

Image: Skura Style.

Courtesy of Skura Style.

If you’re thinking you like the sponges you already have, well, we’re here to tell you that change isn’t always a bad thing. That’s especially true when it comes to overused kitchen supplies. These celeb-loved sponges

feature a cool fade technology on their scouring side that will indicate when the sponges should be replaced, and the monogram side will slowly disappear to let you know it’s time to say goodbye.

One reviewer wrote, “Wow, these sponges are a game changer! Honestly, I never knew or appreciated the difference in sponges. I thought they were all the same. Boy was I wrong. These sponges last such a long time and let you know when they need to be replaced! They are super absorbent and clean extremely well, even the toughest jobs.” And they’re not wrong. The scour pad works for most surfaces from cookware to dishes to countertops, without damaging them thanks to its non-abrasive exterior.

The Eva Mendes-approved sponges come in a pack of four and eight, and retail for $14.99 and $26.99 respectively. To break it down, each kitchen sponge is only worth $4! So, there’s no need to think twice about adding them to your cart.

It’s time to make your kitchen more modern than before, so why not start with Mendes’ go-to sponges

that work like magic for any cleaning purpose?

