There’s just something about the official start of fall that makes us want to stock up on all the cozy must-haves, regardless of the actual temperature outside. If you’re a fan of Barefoot Dreams, we found a sale you definitely don’t want to miss. We’re talking incredible deals up to 75% off sweaters, pullovers, joggers, and more with sale items starting $22. It truly is the perfect time to get your closet ready for the colder months ahead.

Barefoot Dreams has a huge cult following due to their line of CozyChic throw blankets, which happens to be one of Oprah’s favorite things. Other celebs like Kate Hudson and Jennifer Garner are also fans of the brand, and it’s not hard to see why. The products are ultra-soft, cozy, and super cute. They’re exactly what you need to stay warm during the fall or winter. Plus, everything just looks and feels so luxurious.

Right now, QVC is having a sale on select Barefoot Dreams products including the shopper-fave CozyChic Cable Cardigan and the CozyChic Oversized Weekend Wrap, which is basically an oversized wearable blanket. Some deals are so unbelievably good, we found a $180 cardigan for just $44!

To make things even sweeter, QVC is also offering 5 Easy Pays on nearly everything on site for a limited time only. There really is no better time to shop!

Wondering what’s worth getting? We’ve rounded up a few products we have our eye on. Check those out below.

Barefoot Dreams EcoChic Cowl Neck Pullover – $70 (Originally $134)

The EcoChic Cowl Neck Pullover will keep you nice and toasty while you’re lounging around at home or running errands on the weekend. It features a relaxed fit, a stylish cowl neckline, and comes in five colors. It typically goes for over $130, but you can get it today for nearly 50% off.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Oversized Weekend Wrap – $110 (Originally $145)

A wearable blanket from Barefoot Dreams? Sounds like a dream come true to us! It’s made with the brand’s signature CozyChic knit, and features a ribbed trim opening, coconut buttons, and a Barefoot Dreams ribbon. There are six colors and patterns to choose from including rose, gray, and plaid. Right now, it’s on sale for $110.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Short Wrap Robe – $80 (Originally $135)

The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Short Wrap Robe will be your go-to when you’re in serious need of a self-care day. It’s super plush and “generously cut” for ultimate comfort. It’s currently available in three colors: almond, indigo, and storm gray. Best part is, it’s on sale for just under $80.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Boardwalk Cardigan – $44 (Originally $178)

Now here’s one deal you definitely don’t want to miss! The luxurious CozyChic Boardwalk Cardigan was designed to be a “buttery soft wrap” you can easily wear on a casual day out. It features micro-fringe details, which are both trendy and fun. The cardigan is originally listed at $178, but you can get it on sale today for $44. Don’t hesitate to add this to your cart.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Dockside Pullover – $60 (Originally $125)

This CozyChic ultra light pullover is perfect for days when it’s cool but not quite cold. It’s super cute and can be styled with a pair of sneakers and leggings or worn under your favorite blazer. It’s originally listed at $125, but you can snag it today for $60. There are four colors to choose from.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Half Zip Tunic – $93 (Originally $135)

This ultra-soft half zip tunic is the transitional piece your closet needs right now. It’s “deliciously luxe,” cozy, and lightweight. It’s perfect for a chilly morning walk or an evening spent at the pumpkin patch. It comes in six colors including black, stone, and deep ocean. Right now, it’s on sale for less than $100.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cable Cardigan – $83 (Originally $178)

The CozyChic Cable Cardigan is a favorite style among shoppers, and it’s not hard to see why. It’s simple, yet chic. Plus, it just looks super cozy. In fact, one recent QVC reviewer said the sweater is just as soft as a baby blanket, while another wrote it’s “seriously the softest, coziest, and warmest sweater I own!” There are five colors to choose from, including fall-ready crimson. It’s also on sale now for nearly $100 off.

If you love Barefoot Dreams, know someone who does, or just can’t resist a cozy sweater, be sure to check out all the Barefoot Dreams discounts at QVC today. We wouldn’t hesitate either as popular styles tend to sell out fast.

