This ‘Insanely Cozy’ Cardigan Is Trending on Amazon & It’s on Sale for $35

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Fall is officially here, which means it’s finally sweater season! Even if it doesn’t quite feel like fall just yet, it’s not a bad idea to start stocking your closet with pieces you’ll be wearing once the cooler weather finally hits. If you’re like us and can’t resist a cute chunky sweater,

we’ve got an Amazon shopper-approved find that’s cozy, warm, and sure to be your new favorite.

The Astylish Chunky Knit Cardigan

is a super chic, oversized knit cardigan with an easy relaxed fit. It features stylish bubble sleeves, a ribbed hem, an open front, and a cool slouchy look. It’s highly versatile and can easily be styled with jeans and your go-to pair of boots or worn over a dress. It has just the right amount of thickness to keep you comfortable on a cooler night. Plus, Amazon shoppers are in love with the style. It’s no wonder it has over 8,700 perfect five-star reviews.

To make things even sweeter, the Astylish Chunky Knit Cardigan is on sale now for just $35. Considering similar sweaters of this style easily go for double or even triple the price elsewhere, you’re getting a seriously good deal.

Astylish Chunky Knit Cardigan in Yellow Brown – $35 (Originally $46)

Image: Astylish

Astylish

Astylish Chunky Cardigan in Yellow Brown $35 (was $46) Buy now Sign Up

The Astylish Chunky Knit Cardigan

comes in over 30 colors, many of which you can wear all fall long, including yellow brown, dark purple, reddish brown, olive green, and burgundy

(our personal fave!). If you enjoy a fun pop of color, the sweater is also available in bright rose, turquoise, and royal blue. There’s definitely something for everyone’s fashion needs.

Astylish Chunky Knit Cardigan in Pink – $35 (Originally $46)

Image: Astylish

Astylish

Astylish Chunky Cardigan in Pink $35 (was $46) Buy now Sign Up

Related story These $20 Under Desk Drawers are the Perfect Storage Hack & Shoppers Swear It's Every ‘Organizer’s Friend’

According to one recent reviewer, this sweater is “insanely” cozy. “[It’s] probably the best cardigan I own,” they wrote. “It’s heavy, it’s big, and it is INCREDIBLY cozy. I absolutely love it, and ordered three more in different colors.”

Another Amazon shopper who loved the fit of the cardigan wrote, “It’s loose, comfy, and long enough to cover my bum for modesty, which is what I want for when I wear skinny jeans or fitted pants.” They also said it was warm and cozy without being too heavy.

Astylish Chunky Knit Cardigan in Dark Blue – $35 (Originally $46)

Image: Astylish

Astylish Chunky Knit Cardigan in Dark Blue $35 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

One reviewer fell in love with the sweater right away and said it was absolutely perfect. “It is very roomy and gives me the slouchy sweater look that I wanted,” they wrote. “I loved this sweater so much I ordered it in three other colors! It looks like a hand-knitted sweater you could pay several hundred dollars for. You can’t go wrong with this gorgeous comfy sweater.”

Multiple other reviewers praised the cardigan for being very well-made, especially for the price. “I really love this sweater,” they said. “I can’t wear wool, which is heavy, and often cotton is too. Acrylic is sometimes looked down upon as ‘cheap,’ but this sweater is really of fine quality and does not look cheap at all. It is so lightweight and soft, but warm for spring and autumn. It’s a great basic at an astoundingly great price.”

If you want to snag a cardigan or two for yourself, now’s the perfect time to do so. The Astylish Chunky Knit Cardigan

is on sale right now for $35. Some sizes and colors do vary in price, but most options are under $40. So we’d take advantage of this deal ASAP.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: