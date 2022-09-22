If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

An organized desk is key to a healthy work life. After all, it’s hard to focus and start the day when your desk is over piled with a random assortment of items, like sprawled-out stationary or yesterday’s coffee. Let’s be honest, no one actually enjoys it when their personal space is a complete mess — even if it shows otherwise. Fortunately, we’ve found a way to keep your desk clean

that requires barely any effort. Plus it’s on sale right now for just under $20.

The Yoousoo Under Desk Drawer

is the latest hack at minimizing clutter on your desk. These genius compartments take advantage of space that’s typically not used thanks to its adhesive tape that allows them to sit right below the desk.

Plus, it doesn’t hurt that they’re super affordable. These space-saving drawers at Amazon come as a two-pack for only $19.99

, making them a no-brainer purchase for your workspace.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Yoousoo Under Desk Drawer – 2 Pack

Image: YOOUSOO/Amazon.

Courtesy of YOOUSOO/Amazon.

Customers rave about these under-desk drawers

saying they’re an “organizer’s friend” and “perfect for small spaces”. Best of all, they are super easy to install and access. The drawers can easily be stuck anywhere and quickly without tools. They can store anything that’s lightweight or small including pens, chargers, Post-It notes, and notebooks. You can even use them to store emergency chapstick for impromptu video calls. The best part? All of your office essential tools are right at your fingertips.

One reviewer vouched for the drawers, saying “The adhesive was strong enough and both drawers are the perfect sizes for pens, sticky notes, just basic essentials that help clear off space from my desk.”

Related story Eva Mendes Loves These $4 Odor-Free Sponges So Much She Now Owns the Company

Another reviewer added, “These are the best things ever to be invented! They are a little small and only fit a couple of things, but it’s perfect for what I needed them for.”

With this storage solution, you don’t have to rearrange everything at your desk. They make life incredibly easy even for the mess-prone folks. Plus, these hidden drawers

don’t only have to be used for office supplies. These ultra-convenient organizers work just as well for storing your cosmetics under the vanity or silverware right under your dining table.

In short, these must-have attachments clear up so much space. So, snag these hidden drawers at Amazon

today.

Before you go, check out this slideshow below: