This ‘Easy to Clean’ Cat Water Fountain With Over 26,000 Five-star Reviews Gives Pet Parents Peace of Mind

Cats are notoriously finicky about a lot of things, but water seems to be enemy number one. Have you ever noticed how cats refuse to drink from their water bowl but they’ll gladly put a paw into your water glass or sip from a running faucet? Running water is much more appealing to cats for various reasons and if you want to make sure your cat is getting enough water daily but don’t want to rack up your water bill by keeping the tap on, then a cat water fountain may be the way to go.

has given so many pet parents peace of mind that their cat is not only drinking enough water, but is drinking clean water every day.

This fountain is made with hygienic and dishwasher-safe stainless steel and comes with three carbon filters that remove chlorine, heavy metals, and pet hair from the water in the basin. And the burbling sound attracts cats to the fountain while also giving your space a relaxing ambiance.

Right now the Wonder Creature Cat Water Fountain is on sale for 43% off and you can pick on up for just $23.

Pet parents in the reviews say that this cat water fountain is incredibly easy to maintain and only requires deep cleaning about once a month. All they have to do is make sure the basin is filled with water when the level gets low, and the fountain is good to go.

“I am happy to say that the fountain exceeded my expectations, especially when you consider this little thing was bought for about $30 close to 3 years ago and still works like the first day I got it,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I would definitely recommend to anyone who wants to make sure their pet gets plenty of water (especially if you have cats which can be prone to kidney issues). The most work this thing costs me is about an hour to clean it out and replace the filter every month, and ordering new filters every 6 months or so. That is nothing compared to what I would be spending taking my cats to the vet for kidney or dehydration-related issues.”

Another five-star reviewer wrote, “It took my kitty about a week and a half to figure out what it was all about and to choose it over her normal bowls of water. Now she loves it. It’s pretty easy to maintain … Overall, I’m glad I bought this. It gives me peace of mind that my cat’s water is clean and healthy. I believe it makes a difference!”

Pick up a Wonder Creature Cat Water Fountain to make sure your cat is staying hydrated and enjoy the zen-like sounds of the water bubbling away. It’s a win-win!