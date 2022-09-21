If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Nothing brings more comfort than a pair of leggings. After all, it’s why we constantly wear them on repeat. You can easily throw them on when you want to work out, lounge around the house, or make a quick coffee run. They’re also highly versatile and can be styled in so many ways. Now that fall is officially about to begin, it’s the perfect time to stock up on some brand new leggings for the cooler months. Luckily, Spanx just dropped some brand new styles for fall, including a fan-fave pair of leggings in a new color that’s perfect for the season. If you ask us, it’s guaranteed to become your new favorite pair.

Spanx’s beloved Faux Suede Leggings now come in a gorgeous rich caramel shade for fall. It works for any occasion, from work to a casual outing. According to reviewers, it also looks and feels great. In fact, one wrote, these Spanx leggings are “tailored like trousers but comfy like leggings.” What more could you ask for?

Spanx Faux Suede Leggings in Rich Caramel

The Faux Suede Leggings retail for $128, but they’re bound to be your most flattering pair thanks to Spanx’s innovative technology. The leggings have a hidden tummy-control feature that makes the pants super slimming. At the same time, its stretchy fabric allows for easy movement and makes it look like you have legs for days.

Although it’s made from faux suede, the pants are said to be just as soft on the skin and thick enough to keep you warm throughout fall. One shopper even referred to these Spanx leggings as “the best pants [they’ve] worn in years” while another said they’re a nice “change up from jeans.”

Another Spanx shopper added, “They are gorgeous but very slender. These babies hold it all in without stomach pains and look amazing while doing so. [They’re] easy to dress up or down [with] flats or boots. [These leggings are] elegant and simple.” Related story Spanx’s Famous Non-Transparent White Pants Now Come in a Shorts Version & They’re Going to Sell Out Fast

These luxurious leggings also come in multiple shades like dusty pink and navy, which will flatter every look. They’re so comfy and chic, a number of reviewers said they would buy another pair, while many say they’ve already bought more. Not to mention, there’s also a flare pants version of them to add to your wardrobe as well. It’s also worth noting that Spanx’s Faux Suede Leggings are easy to shimmy right in, and come in a diverse range of sizes.

Check out the different styles of the best-selling leggings below to find your perfect fit.

Spanx Faux Suede Leggings in Rich Rose

Give your closet a nice change of color with these dusty pink version of Spanx’s Faux Suede leggings. This adorable pair is bound to bring in loads of compliments, from the unique shade to the slender fit.

Faux Suede Lggings in Rich Rose $128 Buy now Sign Up

Spanx Faux Suede Leggings in Classic Navy

Never think about another outfit pick again thanks to these Spanx Faux Suede Leggings in classic navy. The dark hue goes well with just about any color, just like this pant style. If you love them so much, opt for the exact color in Spanx’s similar flare pants design.

Faux Suede Leggings in Classic Navy $128 Buy now Sign Up

